Recruiting for Good Launches Love to Feed LA Make an Impact and Earn Food Reward

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find professionals; and rewards sweet referrals with nonprofit donations and supermarket gift cards.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “This holiday season, we are Grateful to Use Recruiting for Good, and are sharing 50% of proceeds earned from staffing services provided to make a positive impact. Participate in our referral program to help your family and community too!”
It's Another Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Community Solution; Love to Feed LA.
Rewarding referrals with donations for nonprofits helping end hunger; and generous supermarket gift cards.
How to Make a Positive Impact and Enjoy The Sweetest Reward
1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional and earns a finder's fee that is shared.
3. We donate $2500 to a nonprofit helping end hunger and reward a sweet $2500 supermarket gift card (good for you and your mom too).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to make a positive impact in LA, get started us today!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good...Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Foodie Reviews! #momandmelunch #sweetmonthlyparty
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented 5th Grade Girls who love to creative writing, dining, and mom. Mom and Me Lunch, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards).
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.TheSweetestGig.com to Learn How.
