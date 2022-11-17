IndyGeneUS AI Expands Its Scientific Advisory Board with Former Oracle Health DIGITALOMICS/AI Evangelist, Kumar Bala
IndyGeneUS AI is dedicated to forging relationships with the best and brightest thought leaders to create innovative technologies to eradicate health inequity.
I'm excited to join the IndyGeneUS Scientific Advisory Board, where I can leverage my expertise in Digitalomics, Digital Health, and Data-to-Insight strategy, to enable the team to achieve its vision.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyGeneUS AI strengthens its position as a global health tech leader by welcoming a prominent contributor in the digital health arena with specializations in blockchain, AI/ML, cloud computing, and cell and gene therapy. Today, the digital health tech company announced their newest advisory board member, Nandha Kumar Balasubramaniam (Kumar Bala). With Bala, IndyGeneUS AI can leverage their newest advisory board member’s experience as the past Head of Digitalomics Strategy and former Director of Healthcare Genomics, Medical Device, & Life Science Strategy for the health tech giant, Oracle.
— Kumar Bala
“Having Mr. Bala join our distinguished board is a testament to what we at IndyGeneUS AI are building,” said Founder and CEO, Yusuf Henriques. “When it comes to creating innovative technologies to eradicate health inequities, utilizing digital technologies is essential to enabling the innovation of biomarkers for use in drug discovery and development, specifically in the areas of target identification, lead discovery, preclinical development, and clinical development.”
IndyGeneUS is a digital health company using AI-powered drug discovery tools to expedite the identification of disease drivers, biomarkers, and therapeutic targets for diseases disproportionately impacting underserved and underrepresented populations.
“The IndyGeneUS leadership team is taking a bold step in expanding the data diversity through precision genomics by focusing on the indigenous, and diasporic African clinical and genomic data,” said Bala. “This innovative venture will capitalize on the clinical and multiomics data for drug discovery, diagnostics, and disease management, moving the needle closer to next-generation therapeutics, patient outcomes, and healthcare.”
Bala has over 30-years of collective experience in biotechnology, medical device strategies, and AgBio, leading to the concept to commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS), and proteomics solutions, combined with patent review, and IT focused digital technologies. He also has nearly a decade of R&D expertise in proteomics, genomics, immunology, and cell biology, resulting in 2 patents and 20 peer-reviewed publication, including the key publication in mapping the Human Proteome.
Later this month, Bala will be representing IndyGeneUS AI as a featured speaker at the BIOMEDevice Convention in Silicon Valley - where he’ll be discussing the Transformation of Clinical Trials through Digital Technologies. To learn more about IndyGeneUS AI visit indygeneus.ai or for media inquiries contact Angel Livas: angel@indygeneus.ai.
About IndyGeneUS AI
IndyGeneUS AI is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and minority-owned biotechnology (biotech) company based in Washington, DC, with a presence in Cape Town, South Africa. The biotech firm uses innovation of biomarkers for use in drug discovery and development, specifically in the areas of target identification, lead discovery, preclinical development, and clinical development. As seen in GenomeWeb.
