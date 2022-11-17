Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for Nov. 17, 2022

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Nov. 17, 2022

Open Enrollment for Medicare Ends Dec. 7

Since 1993, Missouri’s free Medicare assistance and counseling service, CLAIM, has helped countless Medicare beneficiaries enroll for coverage and select the appropriate supplement. Open enrollment ends on Dec. 7, so if you need a little extra help or have questions, visit the CLAIM website or call 800-390-3330.

Advancing Solar Energy in Missouri

As a big proponent of solar energy and making it accessible to more Missourians, I was proud to sponsor legislation and offer amendments to advance solar energy throughout the state. To celebrate some of these inroads, the leadership at Missouri Solar Energy Industries Association presented me with their 2022 MOSEIA Legislator of the Year Award during the annual summit on Nov. 16.

Sharing the Spotlight

On Nov. 4, Ellen and I enjoyed an evening of honor and celebration as we attended the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation’s Adopted Warriors Class of 2022 banquet in Columbia. Representative Ann Kelley presented letters from the governor, and I was honored to present resolutions to the 19 adopted warriors to honor their selfless service. Later that evening, I was surprised with the 2022 Distinguished Lifetime Public Service Award, and Ellen was honored with the Dr. Julio Barbero Distinguished Surgeon Award! To top it off, our community’s atomic war hero, Bernie Crosby, also received recognition for his service in the Navy. Thanks to Susan Haines and her team at Exercise Tiger Foundation for a memorable night and incredible honor.

Senator White and Dr. Ellen Nichols pause for a photo at the Adopted Warriors banquet.

Local Students Earn Perfect Scores on ACT

Congratulations to a few of our community’s brightest scholars who earned a perfect score of 36 on their ACT college entry exam. Four students from Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin now join the elite .03 percent of students nationwide who earned a perfect composite score this year: Phoenix Wade, Samatha Seto, Nat Curtis and Emalee Ro. I am so proud of these four, and the other talented young people in our community, who will certainly continue to thrive and enjoy professional success.

You’re Invited to the Kelley’s 6th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Our community is invited to share a free, home-cooked meal with Mike and Rep. Ann Kelley at Greenfield High School at 12:30 on Thanksgiving Day. Bring yourself or the entire family to enjoy fellowship and all the traditional fare.

Shoal Creek to Host Turkey Trots

On Nov. 19 and 22, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center will host a one-mile “Turkey Trot” for participants to explore nature and learn about the seasonal changes happening in the surrounding ecosystems. Call 417-629-3434 to reserve your spot.