Sen. Steven Roberts Helps Open McFarlane Place in St. Louis City’s Latest Effort to Address Housing Instability

For Immediate Release: Nov. 17, 2022

Contact: Timothy Griffin – (573) 751-4415

Senator Steven Roberts Helps Open McFarlane Place in St. Louis City’s Latest Effort to Address Housing Instability

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the opening of the McFarlane Place. St. Patrick Center’s latest addition will provide 25 additional apartment units to address St. Louis’ housing instability. Additionally, clients will have 24-hour access to St. Patrick Center resources as well as an on-site St. Patrick Center office. The project was funded in part due to Sen. Roberts’ successful appropriation of $900,000 to St. Patrick Center during the 2022 legislative session.

“St. Patrick Center offers permanent solutions to homelessness for individuals and families, which in turn, uplifts entire communities,” Sen. Roberts said. “With this new McFarlane Place location, St. Patrick Center will be empowered to offer even more resources to those who need it most. I look forward to their continued success in transforming the lives of our neighbors struggling with housing instability and helping them achieve self-sufficiency and dignity.”

McFarlane Place is located at 4516 N. Market St., St. Louis, MO 63113.

To learn more about Sen. Roberts and his legislation, please visit his Missouri Senate webpage: senate.mo.gov/Roberts.

