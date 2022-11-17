Join our international non-profit research organization and help create a sustainable and prosperous future for all! Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) is a dynamic and expanding workplace that employs around 110 people from 28 different nationalities in an activity-based office in central Stockholm and an additional 200 employees in seven centres around the world.

We’re looking for a creative and proactive Graphic Designer to show our work in new ways and increase engagement, clarity and visibility for the work we do.

We know our audience loves to see our work presented visually, so this important role will fill our need to enhance the way we communicate. You will explore possibilities for visual communication, collaborate with colleagues to develop ideas and execute those ideas.

You will work in projects and implement and develop SEI’s visual communications in close cooperation with our other Graphic Designer and the Corporate Communications team. You and your colleague will build capacity together and inspire colleagues across the global communication team.

This role is a study leave cover for 12 months on 50%, with the potential of increasing up to 100% during peak periods. We are ideally looking for someone with flexibility to increase their hours when there is a need.

Design visual assets and templates, and lay out an array of communications assets for web, print and social media

Collaborate with researchers, graphic designer and communicators to find opportunities for visual storytelling

Clarify and discuss early ideas, with sketches or mock-ups

Support development and implementation of brand guidelines for SEI and projects

Support training and building capacity to increase the understanding and use of graphic design within the organization

Create infographics, charts and other data visualization assets. Help us find ways to communicate the best parts of our data (but not doing the data crunching itself).

You ask informed questions to understand the context and purpose of your work, both about the data communicated as well as the audience. You enjoy working with other people in an international and diverse environment and you keep an inclusive mindset. You understand the importance of communication and enjoy collaboration, as well as leading on tasks individually. You are creative, curious and humble in your approach. You are patient when working with colleagues who may be unfamiliar working with graphic designers. You have a positive and constructive attitude with a can-do spirit.

Due to the international nature of SEI and our projects, you must be comfortable working in English. Swedish is not required.

Required

Two years of experience in a graphic design role

Degree in graphic design/visual communication or equivalent working experience

Knowledge of Adobe CC software including InDesign, Illustrator, Premiere and Acrobat, with the ability to expand one own’s knowledge as new needs arise

Precise knowledge of the craft of graphic design, typography and branding

Experience with design and production of both printed and digital materials

Comfortable working in English.

Experience with UI/UX design

Experience working in academic setting.

Close attention to detail

Strong coordination, time management and organizational skills

Strong communication skills with the ability to be in dialogue with a number of stakeholders not necessarily familiar with design work, always in a constructive manner, helping to build a culture around design

Willingness to work under guidance of our Graphic Designer and be willing to learn and grow, but also proactive in building knowledge together.

You do not need to be a Swedish or EU citizen nor have a work or residence permit in order to apply for a job at SEI HQ. However, for this role you are required to already be residing in Sweden and preferably also Stockholm. SEI has a hybrid work environment, which allows you to share your time between the SEI office and working remotely from your home. It is not possible to work from another country than Sweden.

At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is of high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do and we welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional and creative workspace for all.

Employment with SEI HQ includes:

Collective agreement including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits

Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as annual health check-ups

Opportunities for professional growth and development

Flexible work hours, 37.5-hour workweek and generous number of vacation days

Being part of tackling environmental and development challenges developing solutions for a sustainable future for all.

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 9 December 2022, 23:59 Stockholm local time.

Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum one page).

As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include: