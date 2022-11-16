Pelosi Statement on House Rules Committee Hearing on Cherokee Nation Delegate

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the House Rules Committee completed a hearing on seating a non-voting Delegate from the Cherokee Nation:

“Since 1835, the Treaty of New Echota has entitled the Cherokee people to representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Chairman Jim McGovern and the House Rules Committee have taken a key first step toward identifying what actions must be taken to honor this long-standing promise. The House Democratic Caucus will continue to explore a path toward welcoming a Delegate from the Cherokee Nation into the People’s House.

“Our Caucus has drawn great strength from the leadership of our Native American colleagues and the Congressional Native American Caucus. As we celebrate National Native American Heritage Month, the Democratic House remains committed to correcting the profound injustices of the past, living up to the federal government’s treaty obligations, fully embracing our trust responsibility and building a brighter, fairer future for the Cherokee Nation and all indigenous peoples.”

