Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,974 in the last 365 days.

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Increases to $400,000

New draw game, Cash Pop, available Sunday

JACKSON, MISS. – Tonight’s jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 has increased to $400,000.

The jackpot was last hit for the Oct. 11 drawing, where one player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond.

Mississippi Match 5 debuted in April 2021 and is very popular among Mississippi Lottery players who like the odds of matching just five numbers to win a substantial jackpot.

Cash Pop Coming Soon

Starting this Sunday, Nov. 20, Cash Pop will offer Mississippi Lottery players a new draw-game option, where it takes just one number to win. Like Cash 3 and Cash 4, Cash Pop will have two drawings a day, 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Cash Pop players can win from five to 250 times their play amount. To win, a player picks a number – called a “Pop” – from a field from one to 15. Players can play as many Pops as they like, and they choose the cost of each Pop: $1, $2, $5 or $10.

A $1 Pop can win up to $250; $2 Pops ticket can win up to $500; $5 Pops can win up to $1,250, and $10 Pops can win up to $2,500.

More details available at www.mslotteryhome.com/games/cash-pop.  

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Friday, Nov. 18, Mega Millions® drawing is up to an estimated $238 million, with an estimated cash value of $119.1 million. The jackpot for the Saturday, Nov. 19, Powerball® drawing is an estimated $93 million, with an estimated cash value of $46.7 million.

Keep up with the latest winning numbers for all Mississippi Lottery drawings by visiting our website: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/.

###

You just read:

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Increases to $400,000

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.