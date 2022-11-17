Healthcare Management Firm ARDX® to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA —Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that ARDX®, a government healthcare management and technology consulting ﬁrm, will invest $2.4 million to relocate and expand in the City of Norfolk. ARDX will transfer operations from Lake Wright Drive to 500 West 21st Street in order to increase staffing and establish a new Division of Health Equity, which will improve access, quality, and outcomes of service delivery to the nation’s most vulnerable populations. The project will create at least 15 new jobs.

“ARDX is a visionary company that provides critical healthcare consulting services to at-risk populations while creating good job opportunities in the Virginia communities they serve,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are proud that ARDX continues to reinvest in the Commonwealth, and look forward to supporting the company’s growing operation in Norfolk.”



“As ARDX continues to expand its nationwide reach, we are pleased that the City of Norfolk offers the business environment and workforce to accommodate the company’s growth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This important investment by a Woman-Founded Small Disadvantaged Business reinforces Virginia’s commitment to support businesses of all sizes, and we congratulate ARDX on its success.”

“As a native of Virginia, I am honored to leverage ARDX’s 16 years of experience to support initiatives that bridge the gap between social determinants of health and race equity,” said Dr. Angela Reddix, Founder and CEO of ARDX. “Through contracts and initiatives such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Family (TANF) Program, ARDX is excited to be a contributor to the public health ecosystem of our nation.”

“I am delighted that ARDX will continue their expansion and growth in the City of Norfolk,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “Norfolk is proud to be home to this dynamic woman-led small business that continues to be recognized as a leader in government healthcare management and technology consulting.”

“The Hampton Roads Alliance congratulates the City of Norfolk for supporting the expansion of ARDX,” said Doug Smith, President & CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance. “ARDX is a well-known company throughout the region, and the Alliance is pleased to see them continue to flourish here in the 757. We look forward to sharing the ARDX story when marketing the region domestically and internationally.”

“This announcement is very exciting for Hampton Roads and Norfolk as we continue to bring new jobs to the area and diversify our workforce,” said Congressman Bobby Scott. “I commend the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Governor Youngkin, and Mayor Alexander for their coordination on this effort.”

“It's always exciting when we see small businesses adapt, grow, invest, and reinvest in our communities, and even more so when those businesses directly reflect and embody the communities they serve. ARDX, a minority, woman-owned small business, has invested time, money, and resources into Norfolk for years, and its leadership has demonstrated a full-bodied commitment to improving the city, the region, and the lives of those who call Norfolk home. Their success is our success, and I am thrilled to see and support their expansion,” said Senator Lynwood Lewis.



“A V3-certified company of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program, a commitment to accessibility, equity, and social responsibility while putting people first, ARDX is the business expansion we need to see in our district and across the Commonwealth,” said Delegate Jackie Hope Glass. “Their growth is evidence that women's efforts in business not only help the economy, but profoundly impact the communities they serve. We are excited to improve the health and well-being of communities with ARDX at the helm.”

Founded in 2006 by Dr. Angela D. Reddix and headquartered in the City of Norfolk, ARDX is an Employee-Owned and Small Disadvantaged Business with a long-standing history of providing customizable and efficient solutions focused on population health, payment reform, and patient-centered care and outcomes for the nation’s evolving healthcare environment. Creating process-driven policies and committed to delivering quality solutions, ARDX has earned a CMMI Level 5 appraisal rating and its Quality Management System conforms to the ISO 9001:2015 standard as certified by Intertek.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support ARDX’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.