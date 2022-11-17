Selkirk Sport Debuts Pickleball Commercial in Rare Prime Time Slot Featuring Face of the Sport Tyson McGuffin
Collaboration with InPickleball Magazine set to Debut on CBS Television Network Nov. 17 During Coverage of Celebrity Event – Pickled Hosted by Stephen ColbertHAYDEN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the sport of pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Selkirk Sport, the leading Pickleball equipment brand, in collaboration with InPickleball Magazine, today announced the Company’s first ever :15 second commercial will debut on Prime-time TV during coverage of Pickled, the celebrity pickleball event hosted by Stephen Colbert which will air on the CBS Television Network Thursday, November 17th from 9:00pm – 11:00pm ET.
Featuring Tyson McGuffin, currently the #2 ranked singles player, and one of the most recognized Pickleball professionals in the world, the commercial features a special promotion for the InPickleball Starter Course a free intro to Pickleball course to help newcomers enter into the game (https://www.selkirk.com/pages/intro-topb) as well as special offers at www.selkirk.com for the Company’s line-up of Made in the USA paddles, accessories and more.
“The opportunity to debut a prime-time commercial about pickleball and the Selkirk brand during a celebrity Pickleball event on CBS Television Network is a significant breakthrough for the growth of the sport,” said Mike Barnes, Co-Founder & Co – CEO, Selkirk Sport.
Commercial Link: https://youtu.be/5awUKBEB-cw
Selkirk Sport a family-owned business based in Hayden, Idaho, is at the forefront of Pickleball’s surge in popularity, while driving growth through product innovation, market leadership, philanthropic initiatives, Selkirk TV, Professional Tour sponsorship, and the Company’s elite line-up of brand ambassadors.
Team Selkirk brand ambassadors, include some of the most accomplished players and teachers in the sport such as Tyson McGuffin, one of the top ranked professional pickleball players in the world in both singles and doubles; Morgan Evans, broadcaster and coach to the world’s elite Pickleball players; Cammy MacGregor, one of the top ranked senior players and former top 75 women’s professional tennis player; Wes Gabrielsen, 11-time National Champion; Joanne Russell, 1977 Wimbledon Doubles Champion; and Sherri Steinhauer, former LPGA major Champion and 4-Time United States Solheim Cup winner, among many others.
For more information on Selkirk Sport and Team Selkirk’s stable of Professional Pickleball Ambassadors please visit www.selkirk.com. To follow the Company through social media, please visit Selkirk on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @SelkirkSport.
About Selkirk Sport
Selkirk Sport, a Made-in-the-USA Manufacturer of Pickleball paddles and accessories, is a family-owned and operated company based in Hayden, Idaho, located in the shadows of its namesake, the Selkirk mountain range. Founded in 2014, Selkirk Sport is born off a passion for sport, as well as the great western outdoor leisure lifestyle that was afforded to the Company’s founders, Rob and Mike Barnes, along with their father Jim, who is Selkirk’s production manager. Backed by the philosophy of always pushing the limits, Selkirk Sport is committed to manufacturing products that deliver the highest performance with unmatched quality and service. As part of their early success, Selkirk Sport was the very first Pickleball manufacturer to offer an unprecedented lifetime warranty on its high-performance products. And, to meet the demands of the game’s premier professionals, the Company developed low-profile edgeguards that are lightweight and extremely durable. Selkirk Sport has become one of the industry’s fastest growing companies with paddles used by many of the game’s premier players, such as Tyson McGuffin, Wesley Gabrielsen, Morgan Evans, Cammy MacGregor, Kaitlyn Christian and a host of others who are premier players and national/regional champions.
