BioFuture™ Conference Brings Together Stakeholders In Transformative Healthcare Summit

Event highlighted cutting-edge technology and disruptive science for breakthrough therapeutics

BioFuture™, produced by Demy-Colton, welcomed over 625 attendees, over 140 investors, and 80 presenting companies. Held at the Lotte New York Palace from November 7-9 and the following week virtually, the event brought together healthcare and biotechnology leaders, investors, sector stakeholders, and bleeding-edge disruptors who are reimagining therapeutics. Among the attendees were more than 30 members of the press.

The 2022 program featured insights from top biotech, digital medicine, virtual reality, and healthcare executives across a broad spectrum of areas of expertise. Highlights included New York City Mayor Eric Adam's attendance, where he emphasized his support for this growing bioscience sector in the City, and its impact on health-related issues. View Mayor Adam's full opening remarks here.

The conference also provided a platform for exclusive announcements from presenting companies, including biotechnology startup Juvena Therapeutics Inc. raising an impressive $41 million in new venture-capital funding.

BioFuture™ featured more than 100 speakers who examined the exciting convergence between rapidly evolving fields, including biopharma, digital medicine, big data, AI, VR, healthcare systems, and more. "Big Think" Plenary Sessions, discussions, and workshops explored the many factors that will shape and transform the future of therapeutics. A list of all speakers is available here, with many high-profile leaders, including the following:

Rick Bright, Ph.D. , former CEO, Pandemic Prevention Institute, The Rockefeller Foundation

, former CEO, Pandemic Prevention Institute, The Rockefeller Foundation Dr. Jennifer Buell , President and CEO, MiNK Therapeutics

, President and CEO, MiNK Therapeutics Phyllis Barkman Ferrell , Global Head of External Engagement for Alzheimer's disease and Neurodegeneration at Eli Lilly & Company; Executive-on-loan, Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative

, Global Head of External Engagement for Alzheimer's disease and Neurodegeneration at Eli Lilly & Company; Executive-on-loan, Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative Walter Greenleaf, Ph.D. , Neuroscientist and Medical Technology Developer, Stanford University

, Neuroscientist and Medical Technology Developer, Stanford University Raphael Rakowski , Executive Chair, Chief Business Development Officer, Co-Founder, Medically Home

, Executive Chair, Chief Business Development Officer, Co-Founder, Medically Home William A. Haseltine, Ph.D. , President, ACCESS Health International

, President, ACCESS Health International Leroy (Lee) Hood, MD, Ph.D. , CEO and Founder, Phenome Health

, CEO and Founder, Phenome Health Sanjay Mistry, Ph.D. , Vice President, Venture Investments New Company Creation – Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JJDC, Inc.

, Vice President, Venture Investments New Company Creation – Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JJDC, Inc. Kush M. Parmar, MD, Ph.D. , Managing Partner, 5AM Ventures

, Managing Partner, 5AM Ventures Scott Penberthy , Director, Applied AI, Office of the CTO, Google

, Director, Applied AI, Office of the CTO, Google Mylene Yao, MD, Co-Founder & CEO, Univfy

"We were very pleased with the turnout for this year's BioFuture™ conference. Despite the current economic challenges, we were thrilled to see that some of our presenting companies raised significant funding, confirming our strong conviction that investors remain interested in this space," said Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO, Demy-Colton. "We're all working together to foster cross-collaboration and investment to develop innovative new therapies and ultimately improve healthcare outcomes for all," Demy says.

As part of the Virtual component of BioFuture, Demy-Colton is providing all registrants with on-demand access to company presentations, audio recordings of all panels, and other content through January 31, 2023. Those interested in accessing program content can simply log into the partnering platform, HelloPartnering, with their registration information.

For more information, please visit www.biofuture.com or follow us on Twitter at @DemyColton.

