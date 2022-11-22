McKinney Private Investigations Firm Expands Footprint, Adds a Digital Forensics Lab
Rapid growth makes Blackfish Intelligence one of the largest criminal defense investigations firms in Texas.
Blackfish Intelligence is precisely what I was seeking as a second career after retiring from law enforcement. We are a group of investigators who seek the truth.”MCKINNEY, TEXAS, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, private investigations firm Blackfish Intelligence proudly announced their expansion to Dallas and Tarrant counties thanks to new expert investigators joining the team.
With strong roots in Collin county, Blackfish Intelligence’s proven expertise and rapid growth quickly earned it the title of Preferred Investigation Firm in North Texas. By adding thirteen new experts to the team, the firm expands its already impressive capabilities and positions itself well for future expansion. “We now have nineteen full-time, in-house investigators, making Blackfish Intelligence one of the largest private investigation companies in Texas,” says company President Daryl Parker.
Blackfish Intelligence has successfully worked on cases within Dallas and Tarrant counties, but now the firm will have an established presence and dedicated investigators in these areas. To accompany their newly defined territory, Blackfish Intelligence has also gained access to innovative digital forensics technology, which is typically not available to anyone outside of law enforcement.
The subject matter expertise among their investigators includes firearms, digital forensics, blood spatter analysis, fingerprint examination, accident investigations, drone photography, and crime scene reconstruction.
Upon joining the team, former Dallas Police Lieutenant Jerry Barker said, “Blackfish Intelligence is precisely what I was seeking as a second career after retiring from law enforcement. We are a group of investigators who seek the truth.”
Blackfish Intelligence’s intentional growth and increased investigative capabilities lay the foundation for a strong future. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for investigation services is expected to grow 13% in the next eight years. Blackfish Intelligence is staying ahead of the curve by innovating new services and techniques in private investigation. “Our business has grown so much in 2022 that we’ve had to move to a bigger office,” says Parker. “We’re very excited about what this growth means for the future of Blackfish Intelligence, to the continued expansion of our team and our capabilities to provide our clients with the best investigative services in Texas."
About Blackfish Intelligence
Blackfish Intelligence was founded in 2017 with a commitment to offering exceptional client experiences with services like surveillance, family and criminal investigations, trial consulting, locating people, digital forensics, and more. As the leading private investigations firm in Texas and the largest criminal defense team in the U.S., Blackfish Intelligence delivers trusted intelligence with its exceptional investigators and state-of-the-art capabilities in digital forensics. To learn more about Blackfish Intelligence, visit: www.blackfishintel.com.
