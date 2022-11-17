Governor Ivey Makes First Major Staff Appointment Ahead of Second Term

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced she is appointing Drew Harrell to serve as director of legislative affairs. The appointment of Harrell comes shortly after Alabamians overwhelmingly re-elected Governor Ivey to a second term. The governor’s current director of legislative affairs, William Filmore, has been tapped by his alma mater Troy University to lead their governmental affairs team.

“Alabama has some major items to tackle, which will require a bold legislative agenda from my Administration over the next four years, and Drew is the right man to help me accomplish our goals. I am proud to have Drew join our team as we work to ensure Alabama’s best days are yet to come,” said Governor Ivey. “Drew cares deeply for our state, is an incredibly hard worker and a great family man. We will certainly miss having William, but sure are proud of him as he brings his skills to his alma mater, and we are thrilled to be adding Drew to the Ivey Administration.”

Harrell comes to the post from the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), where he is the vice president of governmental affairs. He also serves as the executive director of the organization’s political affiliate, ProgressPAC. Throughout his time at BCA, Harrell has held a variety of responsibilities and was a key figure in advancing good policy for the state of Alabama, including the Rebuild Alabama Act, which Governor Ivey championed, in 2018.

“I am deeply honored to be joining Governor Ivey’s Administration and thankful to her for the opportunity to serve as director of legislative affairs,” said Harrell. “I am excited about helping Governor Ivey advance policies that will move Alabama ahead. I am grateful for the years I have spent at BCA which have more than prepared me for this new challenge.”

In addition to his expertise in both the policy and political arenas, Harrell is a former athlete. Before earning his Master of Business Administration from Auburn University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Huntington College, he lettered in both baseball and football for the Hawks. Today, he serves as vice president of Huntington College’s National Alumni Board of Directors.

Outgoing Director of Legislative Affairs William Filmore will continue serving in the Ivey Administration through the end of November. Filmore remarked, “Working for Governor Kay Ivey has been the honor of a lifetime. She is a proven leader who works as hard as anyone in Montgomery. Governor Ivey personally cares about Alabama’s citizens and our future, which is why – through her strong relationship with the Legislature – she has succeeded in improving our infrastructure, education, mental health care, economic development and broadband, among many other accomplishments. I am confident our state will continue to prosper, and more progress will be made through the leadership of Governor Ivey and her team in the next four years.”

Harrell will join Parker Harris and Michele Brown in the Legislative Affairs Office beginning December 1. Governor Ivey will also be filling the senate liaison role, which was made vacant following Brooks McClendon’s promotion to deputy chief of staff.

