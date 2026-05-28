Governor Ivey Encourages Alabama Small Businesses to Pitch Big for America 250

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday is encouraging eligible Alabama small businesses and entrepreneurs to submit a pitch for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) national “Freedom 250” Patriot Pitch Competition, a nationwide contest celebrating America’s 250th anniversary by awarding up to $1 million in total prize money to innovative small businesses across the country.

“America was built by hardworking men and women willing to take a chance on an idea, and Alabama entrepreneurs are carrying that same spirit forward today,” said Governor Ivey. “As our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom, I encourage our state’s small business owners to show the rest of the country what innovation looks like when it’s ‘Made in Alabama.’ I have no doubt our talent here at home can compete with – and beat – the very best in America.”

The national competition, held in partnership with Clover, will award cash prizes to five winning businesses:

First Place: $400,000

Second Place: $250,000

Third Place: $150,000

Fourth Place: $125,000

Fifth Place: $75,000

To be eligible, businesses must:

Meet the SBA definition of a small business

Have operated for at least three years

Generate at least $100,000 in annual gross revenue

Have benefited from certain SBA capital programs, including 7(a), 504 or microloans, among others

Be headquartered and operated in the United States

Be 100% owned by U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents

Eligible Alabama entrepreneurs can put their best ideas forward by submitting a pitch deck in PDF format through the SBA’s Freedom 250 competition portal.

Applicants are encouraged to carefully review all eligibility requirements, terms and conditions and submission instructions prior to applying.

Applications must be submitted by June 10, 2026, at 10:59 p.m. Central.

“This competition celebrates the same entrepreneurial spirit that has powered America for nearly 250 years,” added Governor Ivey. “I look forward to seeing Alabama businesses step up and make our state proud.”

Businesses interested in submitting a pitch can find the full terms and conditions, and submission instructions at SBA’s Freedom 250 competition webpage.

For questions about the competition, contact Megyn.Rodriguez@sba.gov.

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