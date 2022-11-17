Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Cecil Bancorp, Inc. and Cecil Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Cecil Bancorp, Inc., Elkton, Maryland and Cecil Bank, Elkton, Maryland

Written Agreement, dated June 29, 2010 (PDF)

Terminated November 3, 2022

