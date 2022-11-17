Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Cecil Bancorp, Inc. and Cecil Bank
November 17, 2022
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Cecil Bancorp, Inc. and Cecil Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Cecil Bancorp, Inc., Elkton, Maryland and Cecil Bank, Elkton, Maryland
Written Agreement, dated June 29, 2010 (PDF)
Terminated November 3, 2022
