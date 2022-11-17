Submit Release
OPERATION RISING SPIRIT ENCOURAGES LETTERS OF SUPPORT TO ILLINOIS VETERANS DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON

ILLINOIS, November 17 - The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs launches letter-writing campaign to show support to veterans in their care at its five residential homes


SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA) today launched the 2022 "Operation Rising Spirit," campaign encouraging service organizations, schools, communities, and individuals to write letters of appreciation and support to veterans residing at the state veterans' homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy.


"Hundreds of letters were sent to veterans in our five residential homes last holiday season bringing so much joy to the homes," said Director Terry Prince. "Operation Rising Spirit is a wonderful volunteer opportunity for organizations, schools, families and individuals to spread cheer to our veterans."


To participate, notes may be sent directly to the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs. Letters will be disseminated equally to the five homes:


The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs

Central Office

833 South Spring Street

P.O. Box 19432

Springfield, IL 62794-9432



Operation Rising Spirit was launched in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to support residents who were unable to visit with family and friends. The successful campaign encouraged veterans and facilitated their connection with the community.

