Dr. David Phelps Selected for Working Group to Guide FL’s New Financial Literacy Education Curriculum

UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted financial expert, Dr. David Phelps, has been selected by the Florida Department of Education to help craft and guide the new curriculum for Florida’s new financial literacy program that Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law earlier this year.

This program, according to Phelps, helps to give students a clearer path to success by equipping them with the knowledge and tools to make better financial decisions. He says that this is a much needed addition to the public education curriculum because the vast majority of Americans do not understand financial topics, but falsely believe they do. In fact, only 57% of adults are financially literate, according to research by the Milken Institute.

Phelps explains, “I’m honored by the opportunity to be a part of this important mission because of the tremendous positive impact it will have not only for future generations of Florida students, but also for the greater impact it will have on local communities and even the nation as a whole in the long term. I applaud the initiative shown by Governor DeSantis in signing Senate Bill 1054 into law and for demonstrating leadership to foster financial literacy throughout the state of Florida.”

As Americans begin to better understand financial topics, they will make better financial decisions, which creates more prosperity and stability. This means people live within their means and are less susceptible to financial ups and downs, workers become more productive and make more money, businesses become more profitable, and more families begin accumulating greater generational wealth.

Over the course of several meetings, the working group, composed of thirteen noted financial and educational experts, will determine exactly what will go into the new curriculum to ensure a robust and well-rounded financial education applicable to today’s world. According to Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, students will be required to earn one-half credit in personal financial literacy and money management, including instruction on types of bank accounts, credit scores, taxes, and managing debt.

“We’re just getting started and there will be a lot of work ahead of us, but between the Governor's leadership, hard working employees with the Florida Department of Education, and the experts on the working group, I am confident that we will develop a curriculum that puts future generations of students on the right path in life,” Phelps says.

The new curriculum will be implemented in all public schools for grades nine through twelve throughout Florida starting in 2023.

Phelps brings a unique perspective as an investor and entrepreneur who runs the real estate investing mastermind and community, Freedom Founders, where he teaches members how to build wealth. He looks forward to leveraging his financial expertise, acquired through a career spanning over four decades, to contribute value to the working group and help develop a sound financial literacy curriculum that will move all Floridians forward.

“I love what I do in my business and I know that it provides tremendous value, but I feel that my role on Governor DeSantis’s financial literacy working group will have even more impact because together, we will be teaching millions of students how to make better financial decisions. The ripple effects from that will be significant and positive for the entire country, and I am honored to be a part of this powerful program,” he explains.