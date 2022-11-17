ActivateLIVE pioneering B2B trade show for small businesses in Atlanta
The ActivateLIVE trade show will be held at the Loudermilk Convention Center, Atlanta, Georgia, on April 22, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. This trade show will focus exclusively on small businesses, helping them secure financial, marketing, business development, and wellness assistance from trusted brands and established organizations.
While there is no lack of trade shows and conferences in the world, the majority are filled with generic advice and filler speeches that don’t promote any action. During the Great Resignation, business owners and decision-makers are looking for implementable strategies. ActivateLIVE aims to redefine trade shows as attendees will implement strategies during the tradeshow, hence the name ActivateLIVE. Gone are the days when you leave a trade show with a bag full of pamphlets and information you’ll never utilize.
The primary offerings of the ActivateLIVE event will include access to industry experts, on-site activations, opportunities for business grants, hands-on training, and a workbook. Furthermore, different tracks will be available for the attendees, such as business partnerships, business structure, finance, offline and online marketing, activating brand experience, and founders’ therapy.
Aside from the basic funding requirements associated with most small businesses, the ActivateLIVE event presents business owners with an opportunity to “be in the spotlight” and present their offerings on a massive stage. Each section of this trade show is intended to promote small businesses to cultivate a community that can achieve unimaginable success.
All of these offerings set the stage for success, and there has never been a better opportunity for business owners to establish their brands on a larger scale. As this trade show will be held in April, a few spots are still available for sponsors and vendors. If you are interested in supporting growing businesses, click this link to learn about our sponsorship opportunities.
Furthermore, this event is inclusive of all niches and industry segments. If you would like to be an exhibitor and get directly in front of business owners and decision-makers at ActivateLIVE, fill out this form.
Amber Owens
BrandFelt Activation
info@activatelivenow.com