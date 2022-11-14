A Funky Original Musical That Depicts the Highs and Lows Of Mental Health Wellness and Awareness In The Lives of Teens
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities High School’s Visual & Performing Arts Magnet Program presents “Timeline” November 17th -November 20th, 2022, in the Viola Turner Theater at Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Georgia. As this brand new and originally created magical musical transports you, please be ready to be amazed and buckle up for your journey down a life through teens in 2022.
“Timeline” is an original theatrical musical production traveling through the mental health and well-being of the brilliant, artistic, fun, heavy, creative, and complicated minds of teens told by the youth themselves.
Tri-Cities High School’s Visual & Performing Arts Magnet Program has many talented students that are taking great strides to expose the importance of the arts to the community and nationwide. Last year, the musical “Fela!” was a major success with all sold-out shows. The institution ranks high in artistic excellence, along with being the Region 5-AAAAAA 2019 Basketball State Champions.
This production is created by Freddie Hendricks. Written by musical theatre students, musical direction by Andre Dennis, choreography by Tri-Cities alumni Taron Harris, multi-media design by Byron C. Horne, and technical direction by the technical theatre classes
Thursday and Friday: November 17th & 18th @ 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: November 19th @ 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: November 20th @ 5:00 p.m.
Admission: $25.00 General Public, Students, Alumni and Parents: FREE
Location: Viola Turner Theater, (Tri-Cities HS) 2575 Harris St. East Point, GA 30344 For tickets and reservations:
or call for school show reservations/discounts @ 470-254-1845, or email: hendricksf@fultonschools.org
About: Tri-Cities High School is a public high school in East Point, Georgia, United States. It is a part of the Fulton County School System. https://school.fultonschools.org/hs/tricities
Freddie Hendricks
