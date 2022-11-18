Alyst's Destiny Becomes Reality With Affluent and "Gold"

Alyst, Singer / Songwriter Alyst, Singer / Songwriter Alyst, Singer / Songwriter Alyst, Singer / Songwriter 'Gold' - Alyst, Singer / Songwriter

Artist Alyst's Destiny Becomes Reality With Affluent Records and Release of Official Music Video for "Gold"

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky is a mixture of the Midwest and the South. This area is known world wide as the birth of country and bluegrass music. So when we speak of Kentucky, we generally speak of legendary names such as Loretta Lynn, The Judds, and Billy Ray Cyrus. Today times have changed and the sounds of Kentucky have shifted from country and bluegrass into more of an alternative rock scene. Yet no matter what genre came before them, the rising force of the urban music scene has always pushed forward.

In the late 90s groups like the Nappy Roots and Playa made ground breaking noise signing to major labels. Soon after to follow a former member of Playa in the 2000’s artist / producer Static Major opened new doors with his creative works that broke thru a new wave of local artists. These days, names such as Bryson Tiller & Jack Harlow are the stars of Kentucky that dominate. These young artists have flooded the net with their music online in the current DIY era making them mainstream names. In the same likes, in the outskirts of Paducah, a new voice by the name of Jared Woodson is currently making a name for himself as begins to carve out his own space in the music industry.

Although raised in a musical family, Jared felt very removed by his parents. Growing up they both had active careers in the entertainment industry, his dad played piano during Michael Jackson’s Thriller Tour and his mom was an accomplished international singer. Growing up he was exposed more to the adversities than the music. Tired of living in the conditions that didn’t allow him to grow, he decided to go all in and head out to New York City. With so many taking this same venture year after year he quickly learned upon arriving that coming to NYC was not easy. “This city is amazing but it is so competitive and it is driven at such fast paced speed you have to be on your A game at all time”, says Jared.

After securing a place to live and purchasing some basic music equipment. He then enthralled himself during the first months into recording over a 100 songs to perfect his craft. “There was nothing to do but my music, it was all or nothing” says Jared. Finally after going out around town and networking he began to realize he needed much more than passion and ability to get to that next level in NYC.

Jared took a side job working as a tennis coach to pay his projects and he began to license beats online from other beat makers to make better records. “Those days were rough but were also awesome. Honestly between the side job, the new local, the girlfriend then, and the music growing, it all hit me hard - quickly. I felt at one point, I was beyond lost. I was beyond down. I felt so alone. Add to the factor the music I was making wasn’t hitting. It increased the stress of my personal life even more at the time. All this just because I was trying live out this dream. The life of an upcoming artist is a make or break situation".

What sounds like typical writers block was actually more drama when the foundation he initially built came crashing down at all once”. The twist of the opposite engulfed his world. He lost the job, the girl and the place to live, now he had to start all over again. The universe is truly incredible because it answers to what is destiny, not to what is circumstance.

As Jared hustled to rebuild his zone, he also began to learn more about the business aspect of the music industry in the city. A major factor that prevailed beyond the talent. Through his research he came across several outlets online that connected to these music executives, but nothing came out of them through his measures. Jared’s only answer to himself was that the sound he was putting out on his own was not on point. He quickly looked to revise that and adapt to a new tone. After several months he created one called “JORDAN 23”. He began pushing that online to several platforms. Pushing a new sound and exploring bigger scopes finally got the attention of NYC music executive Oscar Sanchez of Affluent Records.

“Meeting with Oscar was my biggest blessing and definitely destiny. Oscar is an incredible life force with an immense energy, talent, vision, and execution. He is one of the best A&R + Producer + music executives in New York City. He grew up in the streets and in the industry. He clearly understands the music business ins and outs, every direction. He knows how to develop artists, create songs, create the right beat, and produce records. I knew Affluent Records was the place for me, and after playing several songs and a couple of talks, the deal was done and I got the chance to work with Oscar. In that same conversation is where he created my name 'ALYST' and brought it to mainstream months later, releasing my first song worldwide.”

“'JORDAN 23' was the song that got him signed, it was not a mainstream hit single. It didn’t have the mainstream quality that was strong enough to break an artist properly into the market. It was at best mixtape material. I began to experiment with different sounds for Alyst early" says Sanchez. 'Jordan 23' opened the door for Alyst’s first two singles 'VIBIN' and 'SWIPE IT'. These records make you want to dance and move as soon as that first drum hits” says Sanchez. “That’s my whole focus for this album. I went through so much in my life that all I want to do is have fun, and enjoy this world.” says Alyst. Upon releasing “VIBIN” & “SWIPE IT” through Affluent Records and Orchard worldwide, the songs began to gain immediate traction. The singles were serviced by several major industry record pools nationwide such as Inavator, Starfleet, and Franchise and NYC DJ Legend Funk Master Flex's record pool Franchise began reporting positive feedback.

When the pandemic hit, it changed the spectrum of what an artist is, and how they can survive. We took some time off to recooperate, but we began to work remotely and produce the new level of ALYST. We had to switch up our style because of industry changes, and without venues, quality content remained our top priority at Affluent Records, stepped up by focusing on creating the sounds in-house that would become ALYST's greatest blessing.

