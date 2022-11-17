Quintillion Releases New Guide on the Future of the LEO Satellite Market
EINPresswire.com/
Quintillion just released a new guide on the future of the LEO satellite market detailing emerging trends and growth within the global space economy.
Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) satellites are a major player in the global space economy. In fact, satellites contributed approximately 278 billion dollars to the entire global space economy in 2021. And due to the fact that LEO satellites have a significantly shorter orbital period and are relatively cheap to manufacture and launch, trends within the LEO space are looking promising for the foreseeable future.
LEO satellites offer scientists the means to access real-time data across the globe including data sets corresponding to forest growth, ocean features, mountains, the arctic, and many other land features as well. And with more and more LEO satellites being launched, this will help enable scientists across many industries to access data needed for studying a variety of phenomena.
A few applications that LEO satellites make possible are:
• Weather prediction with greater accuracy
• Tracking climate change impacts
• physical changes to landscapes
• Chemical changes in the atmosphere
Additionally, LEO satellite constellations also offer more reliable low-latency broadband Internet connections that can be utilized in rural communities across the country that currently have no access to high-speed services.
As the commercial space industry has grown over the last few years, the demand for more LEO satellites has also increased tremendously. And due to the wide range of applications and cost-effective nature of LEO satellites, the demand for these satellites is projected to keep trending upward.
Quintillion owns and operates the highest-latitude ground satellite station in North America and provides a wide range of services that are also in increased demand. And due to increased dependency on ground satellite stations, Quintillion provides a critical station for LEO satellite traffic.
It’s also important to note that satellites do not come without security threats. From the threat of cyberattacks to space debris, Quintillion is committed to providing secure access to LEO satellite services within the United States. And if you’d like to learn more about Quintillion or the growing trend of LEO satellite use, you can contact Quintillion via the company website.
Grace Jang
Grace Jang
