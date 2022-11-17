NYC Therapeutic Wellness Releases New Guide on Anger Management for Women
EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC Therapeutic Wellness just released a new guide about anger management for women detailing strategies for recognizing anger and how to cope when anger and frustration arise.
While all human beings become angry from time to time, women tend to show their anger much differently than men. In fact, many women avoid showing their anger at all. But this can lead to mismanaged anger and a woman can develop other behavioral problems if anger and frustration are not properly acknowledged in a healthy manner.
The truth is, women have largely been conditioned through social contexts to hide their anger, or to keep it suppressed. This is also a key to understanding anger mismanagement. And when a woman keeps anger suppressed for too long it can eventually lead to angry outbursts or otherwise unhealthy behavior.
A few signs that anger is being suppressed in an unhealthy manner may include:
• Depression
• Anxiety
• Substance abuse
• Insomnia
• Sexual promiscuity
• Eating disorders
• Excessive crying
• Resentment
• Passive-aggressive behavior
• Obsessive shopping
• Developing relationship problems
While the signs of suppressed anger vary widely depending on the woman, anger that isn’t appropriately expressed can lead to severe lifestyle disruptions and can even affect thinking and cognitive processes.
Learning how to recognize and express anger and frustration in a healthy manner is the first step to correcting any behavioral issues associated with anger. And recognizing triggers for anger is also a key to implementing more positive anger management techniques.
A few triggers that many women may notice are:
• Being disrespected
• Being treated unfairly
• Stress
• Verbal attacks
While everyone’s triggers are different, being able to recognize and deal with triggers positively is the key to expressing anger in a healthy manner. And when a woman understands and recognizes her own triggers, she may also be able to avoid situations where these triggers may be more vulnerable.
At NYC Therapeutic Wellness, you can get help coping with anger management and learn how to adjust your reactions to anger and frustration. And if you want to learn more about how to cope with anger, or to schedule an appointment, you can contact NYC Therapeutic Wellness via the company website.
Elisabeth Gulotta
While all human beings become angry from time to time, women tend to show their anger much differently than men. In fact, many women avoid showing their anger at all. But this can lead to mismanaged anger and a woman can develop other behavioral problems if anger and frustration are not properly acknowledged in a healthy manner.
The truth is, women have largely been conditioned through social contexts to hide their anger, or to keep it suppressed. This is also a key to understanding anger mismanagement. And when a woman keeps anger suppressed for too long it can eventually lead to angry outbursts or otherwise unhealthy behavior.
A few signs that anger is being suppressed in an unhealthy manner may include:
• Depression
• Anxiety
• Substance abuse
• Insomnia
• Sexual promiscuity
• Eating disorders
• Excessive crying
• Resentment
• Passive-aggressive behavior
• Obsessive shopping
• Developing relationship problems
While the signs of suppressed anger vary widely depending on the woman, anger that isn’t appropriately expressed can lead to severe lifestyle disruptions and can even affect thinking and cognitive processes.
Learning how to recognize and express anger and frustration in a healthy manner is the first step to correcting any behavioral issues associated with anger. And recognizing triggers for anger is also a key to implementing more positive anger management techniques.
A few triggers that many women may notice are:
• Being disrespected
• Being treated unfairly
• Stress
• Verbal attacks
While everyone’s triggers are different, being able to recognize and deal with triggers positively is the key to expressing anger in a healthy manner. And when a woman understands and recognizes her own triggers, she may also be able to avoid situations where these triggers may be more vulnerable.
At NYC Therapeutic Wellness, you can get help coping with anger management and learn how to adjust your reactions to anger and frustration. And if you want to learn more about how to cope with anger, or to schedule an appointment, you can contact NYC Therapeutic Wellness via the company website.
Elisabeth Gulotta
NYC Therapeutic Wellness
+1 314-451-1440
email us here