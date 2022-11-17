Lukin Center for Psychotherapy Releases New Guide on the Signs of Unhealthy Emotional Attachments
EINPresswire.com/ --
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy in New Jersey just released a new guide on the signs of unhealthy emotional attachment and knowing when to seek help to correct this behavior. The guide thoroughly details how to recognize these signs, along with why this behavior often begins to manifest.
Unhealthy emotional attachments typically begin when one partner finds it difficult to cope without the presence of the other partner. In fact, a partner may not be able to make any important decisions without the support or presence of the other partner if an unhealthy emotional connection has been made.
In addition, a partner who is attached in an unhealthy manner may also rely on the other partner to define his or her own worth. And though the signs of these types of unhealthy emotional attachments vary depending on the relationship, the most common signs to look out for are as follows:
• A partner becomes excessively jealous or distrustful
• A strong need for the other partner’s presence
• Excessive anger or frustration directed at the other partner
• Expecting the partner to meet all emotional needs
• Inability to find balance in the relationship
As mentioned, while the factors do vary depending on the relationship, there are also several factors that may be underlying causes of an unhealthy emotional attachment. And this often includes modeling learned behavior.
Human beings often form their first understanding of what a relationship is by watching their parents or caregivers interact at a young age. And if these relationships included displays of unhealthy emotional connections, this cycle is likely to be replicated later in life.
Additionally, poor emotional regulation and not being able to set emotional boundaries also contribute to the development of unhealthy emotional attachments.
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy offers compassionate care for those needing counseling for mental health needs and offers therapy for those who may be trapped in the cycle of developing unhealthy emotional attachments.
These therapy sessions can be held for couples or individuals. And if you want to learn more about the signs of unhealthy emotional attachments or to schedule an appointment, you can contact the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy via the company website.
Ami Patel Kang
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy in New Jersey just released a new guide on the signs of unhealthy emotional attachment and knowing when to seek help to correct this behavior. The guide thoroughly details how to recognize these signs, along with why this behavior often begins to manifest.
Unhealthy emotional attachments typically begin when one partner finds it difficult to cope without the presence of the other partner. In fact, a partner may not be able to make any important decisions without the support or presence of the other partner if an unhealthy emotional connection has been made.
In addition, a partner who is attached in an unhealthy manner may also rely on the other partner to define his or her own worth. And though the signs of these types of unhealthy emotional attachments vary depending on the relationship, the most common signs to look out for are as follows:
• A partner becomes excessively jealous or distrustful
• A strong need for the other partner’s presence
• Excessive anger or frustration directed at the other partner
• Expecting the partner to meet all emotional needs
• Inability to find balance in the relationship
As mentioned, while the factors do vary depending on the relationship, there are also several factors that may be underlying causes of an unhealthy emotional attachment. And this often includes modeling learned behavior.
Human beings often form their first understanding of what a relationship is by watching their parents or caregivers interact at a young age. And if these relationships included displays of unhealthy emotional connections, this cycle is likely to be replicated later in life.
Additionally, poor emotional regulation and not being able to set emotional boundaries also contribute to the development of unhealthy emotional attachments.
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy offers compassionate care for those needing counseling for mental health needs and offers therapy for those who may be trapped in the cycle of developing unhealthy emotional attachments.
These therapy sessions can be held for couples or individuals. And if you want to learn more about the signs of unhealthy emotional attachments or to schedule an appointment, you can contact the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy via the company website.
Ami Patel Kang
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy
+1 201-409-0334
email us here