Neuroimmunology Drug Development Industry to Witness Emergence of Players Novartis AG and AstraZeneca – GlobalData Plc

The latest market analysis report titled Neuroimmunology Drug Development – Thematic Research has been added to the report store by GlobalData Plc. The report examines the neuroimmunology drug development market growth to be driven by several factors. GlobalData defines a neuroimmunology drug as an agent that aims to regulate immune system activity (promote, inhibit, or resolve) as a mechanism to treat neurological diseases with underlying immune pathologies.

The neuroimmune system is a term describing the complex set of structures and processes involved in the interactions between the nervous and immune systems. This system serves to protect neurons from disease as well as mediate healing in the case of damage. Neuroimmune communication is evolutionarily old, found even in invertebrates like Caenorhabditis elegans. This communication is bidirectional and consists of signals transmitted both via neural pathways as well as via circulating neuroendocrine factors and cytokines.

Neuroimmunology Drug Development Trends

The report identifies key trends impacting the market for the next 12 to 24 months. Some of the prominent trends include:

Industry trends

• Contending with a crowded market and unmeneedsed in MS

• Neuroimmunology DMT search is ongoing or in early stages in other indications

• Key MOAs shared across autoimmune indications

• Complement inhibition is an important MOA across a variety of indications

• Development of mAbs targeting pathogenic neural proteins in AD and PD

• Uncovering the role of inflammation in neurodegenerative disease pathology

• Use of novel cell-therapy methods to target inflammation and induce tolerance

• Use of vaccines to target pathogenic proteins and autoreactive cells/products

• COVID-19 and neuroimmunology conditions

Macroeconomic trends

• Pricing of neuroimmunology drugs

Regulatory trends

• Orphan drug and other special designations

• Unique FDA and CMS precedents set by Aduhelm in AD

Top Neuroimmunology Drug Development Companies

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: In the neuroimmunology space, Roche and its subsidiaries, Chugai and Genentech, market Ocrevus for MS and Enspryng for NMOSD. The company also has nine pipeline products in clinical development, including a BTK inhibitor, fenebrutinib, for MS; two anti-amyloid mAbs, gantenerumab and crenezumab, for AD; and an anti-tau mAb, semorinemab, for AD; among others.

• Biogen: In the neuroimmunology space, Biogen markets numerous products for MS including IFN-α/β agonist products, Avonex and Plegridy; fumarates, Tecfidera and Vumerity; and an anti-integrin mAb, Tysabri. The company also markets the first anti-amyloid mAb for the treatment of AD, Aduhelm. Currently, Biogen’s clinical stage neuroimmunology pipeline consists mainly of Phase I products: BIIB-076 is an anti-tau mAb in development for AD, BIIB-091 is a BTK inhibitor in development for MS, BIIB-107 is an anti-integrin mAb in development for MS, and BIIB-100 is an exportin 1 inhibitor in development for ALS.

• AstraZeneca Plc: In the neuroimmunology space, AstraZeneca’s main presence is through its subsidiary, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, which currently markets an anti-complement C5 mAb, Soliris, for the treatment of MG and NMOSD. In addition to further development of Soliris for GBS, Alexion is developing several other complement-targeting products—ravulizumab, gefurulimab, and ALXN-2050. Beyond Alexion’s portfolio, AstraZeneca has several neuroimmunology products in early-stage clinical development for AD and PD.

Other companies covered in this report are:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck KGaA

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi

• UCB SA

• Eisai Co Ltd

• Eli Lilly and Co

