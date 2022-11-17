Kent country park invests in foot and bridle path improvements
Bewl Water are set to invest in their public footpaths and bridleway to improve the overall conditions and safety for walkers, cyclists, and horse riders.
This investment marks a major step forward in maintaining, upgrading and sustaining the Bewl Water round reservoir route”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home to South East of England’s largest stretch of open water, the 800-acre site spends more than £1.3 million each year running and maintaining the grounds, and on November 21, the Bewl Water ranger team will begin rebuilding and improving sections of the round reservoir public footpath and bridleway.
The plans include replacing two wooden bridges in Pine Bay, a section which often suffers from very wet and muddy conditions during the winter.
Whilst the project will take place over the coming months, visitors will still be able to access certain areas between Rosemary Lane and Tinkers Wood until the entire path re-opens on December 3 (weather permitting).
Daniel Baker, Head Ranger says,
The project is just one of many that takes place at Bewl Water who continually invest in the site and its natural surroundings which includes their investment in solar powered sonic wave emitters. Installed in 2019, the investment has successfully controlled the outbreaks of toxic blue green algae across the reservoir.
East Sussex Highways will be erecting closure signs for the duration of the footpath and bridleway works with diversions in place for pedestrians and cyclists.
