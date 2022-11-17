Top 20 Themes Prediction in Power Industry 2022 – GlobalData Plc

Thematic Research: Power Predictions 2022

LONDON, UK, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest publication titled Power Industry Top 20 Themes Predictions for 2022 – Thematic Research has been added to the report store by GlobalData Plc. The report has identified the top 20 trends that are likely to impact the market in 2022. GlobalData’s thematic research ecosystem consists of our thematic engine – which scores companies across all major sectors on all major themes – supported by three tiers of thematic reports, helping our clients look into the future.

The analysts at GlobalData Plc have classified the 20 trending themes impacting the power industry in 2022 into three main categories: technology, macroeconomics, and industry. The report has designed a 2022 Theme Map with a unique thematic research ecosystem designed to take a holistic view of the big themes impacting the companies in all sectors. The thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.

Technology Trends

• Artificial intelligence: Artificial Intelligence (AI) will emerge as the growth driver for power utility industry. It is expected to resolve the challenges of data and energy management. In addition, utilities will be focusing on minimizing operational costs by combining AI & automation technologies with redesigned operational and functional processes. Furthermore, the increased use of AI for boosting customer care operations in 2022 will boost the power sector.

• Big data

• Blockchain

• Cybersecurity

• Cloud computing

• Internet of Things

• Virtual and augmented reality

• Robotics

• Electric Vehicles

• Smart Grid

Macroeconomic trends

• COVID-19: Globally, renewable energy has remained resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and this is likely to continue in 2022 and beyond. The pandemic has underscored the need for clean air and healthful considerations more generally. Emission reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led environmentalists to advocate for more renewable energy to maintain these levels and avoid a potential crisis in the future. This will further help to accelerate renewable energy. The supply chain ecosystem continues to make headway. The wholesale electricity prices grew less firmly in the US than in the European region, partly because of a smaller rise in natural gas prices.

• China Impact

• ESG

Industry trends

• Carbon emissions: The continued focus on mitigating carbon emissions is anticipated to emerge as one of the most prominent industry trends for the power sector. Post-pandemic, major economies in the world have bounced back leading to a surge in industrial activities, and hence, carbon emissions. Furthermore, an increasing impetus for companies to accurately report carbon emissions and a rising focus on decarbonizing the transportation sector will influence market growth positively during the upcoming years.

• Renewable energy

• Energy transition

• Distributed generation

• Hydrogen

• Energy storage

• Predictive Maintenance

