EMU Education Faculty – Elementary Education Department Meets with Its New Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Education Faculty, Elementary Education Department faculty members got together with new students who started their education lives in Pre-School Teacher Program and Elementary School Teacher Program in 2022-2023 Academic Year.

Stating that EMU Education Faculty, Elementary Education Department annually organizes a “Welcome” event for its new students, Department Head Prof. Dr. Ayşe Işık Gürşimşek noted that this is an important start in terms of gaining a sense of belonging to EMU. Emphasizing that Elementary Education Department, Pre-School Teacher Program is an AQAS accreditation holder, Prof. Dr. Gürşimşek explained that the opportunities offered by EMU and the Faculty of Education are introduced to students so that teacher candidates can acquire the modern teacher competencies required by the age.

Faculty members who teach various courses at the Elementary Education Department shared information regarding their courses as well as their professional experiences during the years. In the event that took place in a friendly atmosphere; faculty members conveyed important messages to students about the teaching profession and opportunities for self-development at EMU, and offered suggestions for maintaining a pleasant and safe student life in Cyprus. During the event, which was also attended by the Faculty Student Representative, the right of students to participate in the university was emphasized. At the end of the event, where teacher candidates found answers to their questions on various subjects, the "Student Handbook 2022-2023" prepared by the Elementary Education Department which contains important information for university life was distributed to the students.