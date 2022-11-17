Submit Release
EMU Organises Africa Night

Operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, the International Student Activities and Student Societies Office organized an “Africa Night” at EMU Beach Club. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, members of the EMU African Student Society and EMU students from many different countries attended the night which aimed to bring together EMU students from different countries and cultures and help them mingle and share their cultures with each other.

DJ Savage, singers Walid Wail and Black Boy Magic, keyboardist Ajiiboro Temitope and rap artist That Ekiti Boy took the stage at the night, which attracted great attention from the students. The students danced a lot to the music and did not neglect to take a photo. Expressing their wish to have similar organisations in the near future, students stated that such activities are important both in terms of promoting their own cultures and getting to know different cultures.

