Global Big Data And Analytics Market Projected Growth Until 2030

Big Data And Analytics Market 2022 - And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Big Data And Analytics Market 2022 - And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Big Data And Analytics Market Report 2022” forecasts the big data and analytics market is expected to grow reach $135.70 billion in 2025 at a rate of 13.1%. The big data and analytics market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 and reach $252.36 billion in 2030.

The big data and analytics market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.

Big Data And Analytics Market Trends

The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) has been increasing in the big data and analytics market for several reasons. AI can identify data types, find possible connections among datasets, and recognize knowledge using natural language processing. The technology can also be used to automate and accelerate data preparation tasks, including the generation of data models, and assist in data exploration for driving decisions.

Big Data And Analytics Market Overview

The big data and analytics market consists of sales of big data and analytics software by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop such software used for applications such as data mining and predictive modeling. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the development of software for big data and analytics, key brands include Hadoop, Tableau, and Qubole. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Big Data And Analytics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Analytics Tools- Dashboard & Data Visualization, Self-Service Tools, Data Mining & Warehousing, Reporting, Other Analytics Tools

• By Deployment Mode – On-Premise, Cloud

• By End Use Industry – BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility, Other End-Use Industries

• By Application – Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, Transportation Analytics, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Salesforce

Big Data And Analytics Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth big data and analytics market research. The market report gives big data and analytics global market analysis, big data and analytics market size, big data and analytics global market share, big data and analytics global market segments, big data and analytics global market growth drivers, big data and analytics global market growth across geographies, big data and analytics global market trends and big data and analytics global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

