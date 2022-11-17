Global Database Software Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Database Software Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Database Software Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Database Software Global Market Report 2022”, the database software market size is predicted to reach a value of $85.36 billion in 2020, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% to nearly $135.573 billion by 2025. The database software market is then expected to grow to $189.20 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The continued increase in data driven businesses drives the database software market.

Key Trends In The Database Software Market

With Big Data gaining traction, database software companies are focusing on products to store and process Big Data. Databases such as SQL or NoSQL are tools to store, process and analyze Big Data. Efficient processing and storing of big data enable organizations to gather key insights and patterns from the available data and helps them in making intelligent decisions based on the same. Database software companies are therefore investing in adding new features to enable faster and more effective management of huge volumes of data. Some of the major database software tools include AWS DynamoDB, Azure Cosmos DB, and Amazon DocumentDB

Overview Of The Database Software Market

The database software market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in computer software publishing, or publishing and reproduction. Establishments that are engaged in writing, modifying, designing, testing, assisting in installation, providing documentation and supporting software are also included in this market.

Database Software Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Database Operation Management , Database Maintenance Management

• By End User: BFSI [Banking and Financial Services], IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Others

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Geography: The global database software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Amazon, Redis, Teradata, Couch base, SQLite, MongoDB, Tandem, Mark Logic

