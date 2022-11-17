Submit Release
Informa Tech Automotive Group has announced the winners of the 2022 European Informa Tech Automotive Awards.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 European Informa Tech Automotive Award Winners Crowned | Celebrating automotive technology innovation, achievement, and collaboration in Europe

Informa Tech Automotive Group has announced the winners of the 2022 European Informa Tech Automotive Awards. The winners were announced at a ceremony during AutoTech: Europe (November 15-16), delivered in-person 15-16 November 2022, Leonardo Royal Hotel, Munich, Germany.

Congratulations to all winners.

European Mobility Service Provider of the Year
• Free2move and SHARE NOW, part of Stellantis

European Software Supplier of the Year
• GuardKnox

European Start Up of the Year
• DriveU.auto

European Collaborative Partnership of the Year
• Swiss Re Ltd/ Waymo

European Tier 1 of the Year
• Qualcomm

European Automotive Tech Company of the Year
• Sibros

European OEM of the Year
• Mercedes-Benz

Over the next week, we’ll be sharing video interviews with the winners. To remain up to date on the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards, please visit the awards website: https://wardsauto.informa.com/european-informa-tech-automotive-awards/

ABOUT EUROPEAN INFORMA TECH AUTOMOTIVE AWARDS
Automotive is undergoing a transformation. Not since the invention of the motor car has the industry witnessed such rapid evolution. That’s why we launched the European Informa Tech Automotive Awards. Curated to highlight and celebrate the incredible innovation happening across the continent.
To compete and to stay relevant, the industry needs to transform the way they think, their future strategy and how they collaborate. The European Informa Tech Automotive Awards celebrates those working towards the future, the innovation, what can be and what is coming around the corner.

Find out more about the winners here: https://wardsauto.informa.com/european-informa-tech-automotive-awards/

ABOUT INFORMA TECH AUTOMOTIVE GROUP
Informa Tech Automotive Group combines the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the reach and community of WardsAuto, and the connection and event power of TU-Automotive. Our trusted brand pillars provide expert direction into the automotive and technology industry with unrivaled opportunities to develop and differentiate your company’s position within it. Our mission is to look well beyond the headlines to research trends that will impact the bottom line of this innovative industry in the months and years to come. To learn more about Informa Tech Automotive Group, visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Freya Smale
Director, Marketing, Automotive
E/ Freya.smale@informa.com

