VNTC, Named AS CES 2023 INNOVATION AWARDS HONOREE
Spinamic Live is the “first in class” pressure sensor powered scoliosis brace to treat and monitor the bracing patients.
Digital healthcare startup VNTC today announced that it has been named as a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree with their patient monitoring scoliosis brace, Spinamic Live. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2100 submissions around the globe. CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, takes place in Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, USA.
The CES Innovation Awards program, run by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition, honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest ratings receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, review submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.
Spinamic Live is the “first in class” pressure sensor powered scoliosis brace to treat and monitor the bracing patients. It’s also an upgraded version of the hybrid scoliosis brace called Spinamic, which had been originally developed by VNTC, currently treating hundreds of scoliotic patients worldwide. Scoliosis bracing is very crucial to prevent the spinal curve from getting worse. If the curve keeps progressing, then patients are required to go through invasive spinal surgeries, leaving lifelong scars to the patients who are mostly adolescents, with 85 % of them being girls. However, conventional scoliosis braces are rigid, made up of plastic materials, which leads to poor compliance. Only 15% of the patients are known to comply with the wearing hours of 18 hours a day.
The existing product, Spinamic, is made mostly of fabric materials while limiting the use of plastic materials, to maximize compliance. Spinamic Live, the winner of the 2023 Innovation Award, is an upgraded version of Spinamic, powered by the pressure sensor technology to aid and guide patients and doctors in their therapy journey for the best clinical output.
The Spinamic Live’s pressure sensor technology transfers patient monitoring data such as wearing time, therapy pressure to mobile application. With Spinamic Live, It is now possible to follow up patients on the real-time base with the quantified data, not relying on the patient’s memory and statement as in the past. Furthermore, Spinamic Live will bring the patients, guardians and doctors to manage the bracing therapy as one team.
Kyungsuk Roe, CEO of VNTC said, “Spinamic Live will transform the bracing therapy into another level, taking a huge step closer to the successful therapy journey of scoliotic patients. Doctors will benefit from the data that they never had access before, to guide them through the best practice.”
Meanwhile, digital healthcare startup VNTC was founded in 2016 and since then, VNTC had been focusing their research area to spinal deformities, such as scoliosis, to the present. Since its establishment, VNTC had completed a series of investment rounds, including the most recent investor Steve Chen, the former founder of YouTube.
