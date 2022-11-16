Premier Horgan celebrates lectureship, scholarship to honour Dave Barrett

CANADA, November 16 - A new lectureship and scholarship at the University of Victoria will support students and honour the memory of Dave Barrett, former premier of British Columbia.

“Dave Barrett was an incredible public speaker, a roll-up-your-sleeves orator whose message was funny, pointed and hopeful,” Premier John Horgan said. “Education was important to him. In his early years, Barrett worked in a cannery to earn his tuition. A scholarship in his name is an appropriate legacy for a man who understood that education opens the door to opportunity.”

The tribute will be funded by the Douglas Coldwell Layton Foundation for Social Democracy, a Canada-wide educational charity. Premier Horgan made the announcement at the foundation’s 50th anniversary dinner in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

“Dave Barrett was a visionary leader who inspired countless people with his dedication to improving the lives of people,” said Chris Horbachewski, the university’s vice-president external relations. “The University of Victoria is proud to host an annual lecture that will contribute to the public dialogue on important societal issues and to award a scholarship in his name."

The inaugural Annual Dave Barrett Lecture will be held in Victoria in 2023. Each year, the Douglas Coldwell Layton Foundation will bring expert speakers to inspire students and others about the importance of education and making progress for people and communities across the country. The first speaker has yet to be selected.

Students will benefit from the scholarship as an enduring legacy of former premier Barrett, which will be awarded annually within the university’s political science department.