GoTrust Idem Key is the only listed FIDO2 Security Key for ID Austria
ID Austria requires level of high assurance to login all servicesIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today GoTrustID Inc announced that GoTrust Idem Key with FIDO2 Security Level 2 certification is the only FIDO2 Security Key that can be used by ID Austria (reference link: https://www.oesterreich.gv.at/id-austria/haeufige-fragen/allgemeines-zu-id-austria.html#fido-compatible). The Key supports a wide range of applications from public services to commercial applications. Today, more than 3 million Austrian citizens utilize ID Austria in their daily life, using either a smartphone with a built-in secure element or the GoTrust Idem Key to login.
ID Austria requires all logins must meet the level of high assurance defined by European Union eIDAS regulation. To achieve this high assurance level, USB security keys must be certified to FIDO2 Security Level 2 or higher. GoTrust Idem Key is the only FIDO2 L2 certified USB/NFC security key in the market that works with iPhone, Android, iPad, Windows and Mac computers.
For ID Austria users who do not want to or are not permitted to use personal phones for work purposes, now have the Idem Key as the best option to maintain their personal privacy.
GoTrust Idem Key has been proven to meet the high assurance requirements of EU eIDAS. It is also the only waterproof USB Security Key with IP68 rated. Prior to being offered by ID Austria, GoTrust Idem Key was offered by MojeID service in the Czech Republic starting in 2021.
GoTrustID Inc. (GoTrust) is a pioneer providing a unified password-free MFA authentication by phone or USB Security Key that protects every employee’s login to computers, VPN, and hybrid applications anytime and anywhere.
