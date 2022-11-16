Submit Release
Premier Thanks Deputy for Service

CANADA, November 16 - Premier Tim Houston thanked Geoff MacLellan for his service to the province over the past year as Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Chair of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) Housing Task Force. Mr. MacLellan has departed the public service to pursue a new opportunity and will be stepping down from the task force in the coming weeks.

“Geoff has played a critical role in addressing the housing crisis in HRM and working to increase the housing supply as quickly as possible. As deputy, he was instrumental in building relationships with other governments and representing Nova Scotia’s trade interests,” said Premier Houston. “I thank him for his service and wish him well in his next role.”

Laura Lee Langley, Deputy Minister to the Premier and Clerk of the Executive Council, will act as Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs until a new deputy is appointed.

Mr. MacLellan will remain chair of the task force until a new chair is appointed in the near future.

Mr. MacLellan has served as the task force chair since November 2021 and as deputy minster since April. Prior to that, he was a cabinet minister in the former Liberal government.

Quick Facts:

  • Mr. MacLellan’s last day was Thursday, November 10

-30-

