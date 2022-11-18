AOJ Language School “Private Japanese Lesson" Service for Individual Customers to Begin in January 2023

Private Japanese LessonA private Japanese lesson is a service that allows students to take one-on-one lesson with a Japanese language instructor. Attain Online Japanese Language School Logo Free trial lesson

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, will begin offering its "Private Japanese Lesson" service, which provides individual one on one Japanese lessons by Japanese language instructors on January 11, 2023

Attain Online Japanese Language School newly opened in April 2022. The school's strength is that students can enroll from anywhere in the world with the Internet connection, and it offers live classes taught by qualified, field-experienced Japanese language instructors at times that are easy to attend from various time zones around the world. The curriculum is structured based on Attain Online Japanese Courses, the online Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) learning videos produced since 2014, and is ideal for learners who want to prepare for the JLPT efficiently.

Meanwhile, many individual needs were raised, such as "I want more conversation practice," "I want to concentrate on my weak areas," and "I want to study the JLPT at my own pace. To respond to these needs, the school have decided to provide the service of "private Japanese lesson (one on one lesson)". The private Japanese lesson is hold by Japanese language teachers who can respond to the various learning needs of Japanese language learners.

A private Japanese lesson is a service that allows students to take one-on-one lesson with a Japanese language instructor. The content of the lessons can be flexibly customized to the individual needs of the student, from JLPT preparation to conversation practice, or specializing in a specialized field of Japanese language. Of course, the curriculum can be decided upon the consultation with an experienced Japanese language teacher.

One on One Lesson is offered on a ticket basis, with each ticket providing 45 minutes of instruction. Unlike group lessons, which only accept enrollment twice a year, in spring and fall, the students can enroll to the private Japanese lessons throughout the year with the purchase of a ticket. The class schedule is transferable, so there is no need to worry about sudden schedule changes.

Attain Online Japanese Language School offers a free trial lesson that simulates a group lesson. It is possible to get an idea of the teacher's atmosphere and communication. Also, please feel free to contact us for more information about individual Japanese lessons.

<About private Japanese lessons>

Service introduction page

https://aoj-ls.jp/course/private-lesson.html

Features of Private Japanese Lessons

-Flexible schedule

Unlike group lessons, which only accept enrollment twice a year, students can apply for lessons throughout the year.

Class schedules are adjusted on an individual basis, and make-up lessons due to schedule changes are also available.

-Lesson content tailored to students' needs

One-on-one instruction is available, and lesson content can be discussed flexibly.

Lessons can be tailored to meet a wide range of student needs, including daily conversation, business conversation, JLPT preparation, and more.

-High quality lessons by experienced teachers

Lessons are taught by Japanese instructors who are certified to teach Japanese and have a wealth of experience in the field of Japanese language education.

The school will propose the most suitable lesson content according to the needs of the learners.

-Participation in AOJ Language School's popular classes for free!

You can participate in the "Japanese Culture Exchange Course" offered in AOJ Language School's group lessons free of charge.

Price:

Private Japanese lessons are ticket-based.

You can start taking lessons at any time throughout the year.

Each lesson is 4,000 JPY/45 minutes.

Purchase Options

4 sheets: 16,000 yen

8 sheets: 32,000 yen

12 tickets: 48,000 yen

Payment Methods: PayPal or Bank Transfer

*Tickets are non-refundable.

*If you cancel the class on the day of the class, the ticket will be cancelled. You must contact us by the day before the class to make up for the cancelled class.

Flow of procedure after application for private lessons

(1) Please fill in the necessary information on the private lesson application page and send it to us.

(2) AOJ Language School staff will contact you within 3 days. A link to purchase tickets will be sent to you by e-mail.

(3) The school will arrange the schedule with the instructor by e-mail and fix the date and time of the lesson.

(4) The school will start your private lesson! Through communication with the teacher, please adjust the lesson content according to your skills and various availability.

Application Link:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/privatelesson/application.html

Reference:

AOJ Language School General Course Features (Group Lesson)

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/about/school.html

Free trial lesson recording:

https://youtu.be/_AwvsFwZ-mo

The school also provide Japanese study materials and services for corporate clients. For more information, please click here.

https://www.attainj.co.jp/attain-online-japanese/jp/corporate-customer/index.html#corp-features



For inquiries about this release, please contact

Takaomi Fukushima

Attain Online Japanese Language School

Operated by: Attain Corporation

Nitten Kanda Building, 17 Kanda Higashimatsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

TEL: 03-3255-4721 FAX: 03-3255-5680 Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

