PHILIPPINES, November 17 - Press Release

November 17, 2022 Gatchalian to DPWH: Propose strategy to speed up classroom construction Senator Win Gatchalian asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to submit its proposal on how to speed up the construction of classrooms and school buildings nationwide. During his interpellation on the proposed 2023 budget of the DPWH, Gatchalian pointed out that P3.1 billion was allocated for the School Building Program for 2022. As of September 2022, however, only more than P30 million has been disbursed, less than one percent of the total allocated amount. According to the DPWH, it received a total of P2.78 billion to date for the School Building Program. Last June, the Department received a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) of P409 million for the School Building Program. The Department also received last October a SARO of P2.64 billion. Bidding is on-going for the construction of these classrooms. "In the past, we have seen that a lot of the school building program has been delayed and it's because of the transfer of funds from the Department of Education (DepEd) to DPWH, and then from DPWH, they will construct and normally it takes one year to construct a classroom or a school building." said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. During the deliberations on the proposed budget of DepEd, it was revealed that there is a shortage of 167,901 classrooms nationwide based on the 2019 National School Building Inventory. More than P419 billion is needed to construct these classrooms. To address the shortage of classrooms nationwide, Gatchalian has been proposing the implementation of a counterpart program, where DepEd gives 50% of the funds required for classrooms and school buildings, and the LGU comes up with the other 50%. LGUs, however, are given the task to construct classrooms and school buildings. Gatchalian recalled that a similar program was implemented during his term as Mayor of Valenzuela City. "Aside from the General Appropriations Act, we can tap other sources of funds, and this calls for innovation in terms of financing and building classrooms," Gatchalian said. Estratehiya para sa mas mabilis na pagpapatayo ng mga classroom hiniling ni Gatchalian sa DPWH Humingi si Senador Win Gatchalian sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ng panukala nitong estratehiya upang mapabilis ang pagpapatayo ng mga silid-aralan sa bansa. Sa kanyang interpellation sa panukalang 2023 budget ng DPWH, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na may 3.1 bilyong pisong nakalaan para sa School Building Program ngayong taon. Ngunit buhat noong Setyembre, mahigit 30 milyong piso pa lamang, o wala pang isang porsyento ng kabuuang pondo, ang nadi-disburse. Ayon sa DPWH, nakatanggap na ito ng 2.78 bilyong piso para sa School Building Program. Noong Hunyo, natanggap ng kagawaran ang Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) na 409 milyong piso para sa School Building Program. Natanggap din nito noong Oktubre ang SARO na nasa 2.64 bilyong piso. Kasalukuyan namang isinasagawa ang bidding para sa pagpapatayo ng mga silid-aralan na ito. "Nakaranas tayo dati ng pagkaantala sa school building program dahil kailangan pang ilipat ang pondo ng Department of Education papunta sa DPWH, samantalang ang DPWH naman ang magpapatayo ng mga classroom at school building na madalas inaabot ng isang taon," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Matatandaang sa pagtalakay ng panukalang budget ng DepEd, lumabas na may 167,901 na silid-aralan ang kinakailangan ng bansa batay sa 2019 National School Building Inventory. Mahigit 419 bilyong piso ang kinakailangan upang maipatayo ang mga silid-aralan na ito. Upang matugunan naman ang kakulangan ng mga silid-aralan sa bansa, iminumungkahi ni Gatchalian ang pagpapatupad ng isang counterpart program, kung saan sa DepEd magmumula ang kalahati (50 porsyento) ng pondong kinakailangan para sa pagpapatayo ng mga classroom at school building. Sa mga local government unit (LGU) naman manggagaling ang natitirang kalahati (50 porsyento) at sila ang magpapatayo ng mga classroom at school building. Ayon kay Gatchalian, may ganitong programang ipinatupad na noong siya ay naninilbihan pa bilang alkalde ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela. "Maliban sa General Appropriations Act, may iba pa tayong maaaring pagkunan ng pondo, lalo na't kinakailangan nating maging maparaan pagdating sa usapin ng pondo at pagpapatayo ng mga silid-aralan," pahayag ni Gatchalian.