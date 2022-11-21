Bring My Song To Life responds to Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” with “Waiting On You”

The Bring My Song To Life official logo Ordering a song on the Bring My Song To Life website

Bring My Song To Life releases a new song in response to a chart breaker every month — November’s response song is called “Waiting On You”.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The music-as-a-gift company Bring My Song To Life has released its first monthly song in response to a current chart breaker. In November, Bring My Song To Life decided to respond to country star Morgan Wallen’s song, “Wasted On You.” The response song is called “ Waiting On You ” and features the talented Malena, one of the singers on the Bring My Song To Life roster. The lyrics were written by in-house staff, and the entire composition and production were also handled by the company’s roster musicians.The song is a guitar-driven, soft country ballad with some pop influences. The lyrics reflect the other side of the story of Morgan Wallen’s original song, displaying what his female counterpart would sing about. One passage of “Waiting On You” says, “Looks like my heart’s been broken again. I want you, boy, I don’t understand, why you’ve given up, leaving me blue, waiting on you,” which appears to be a direct response to “Wasted On You”’s line, “Looks like I'm learnin' the hard way again, it's all my fault, yeah. I dropped the ball, you're gone, and I'm gone three sheets to the wind, thinkin' 'bout all I've wasted on you.”About Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You”: The song “Wasted On You” by Morgan Wallen was released on January 11, 2021, and is the fourth single from the album “Dangerous: The Double Album.” The song peaked at number 9 in the Billboard Hot 100 charts and topped the Billboard US Hot Country Songs and US Country Airplay charts. The song was also an instant hit internationally, topping the country charts in Canada and peaking at number 10 in the Canadian Hot 100 charts. “Wasted On You” was awarded 3× Platinum for more than 3 million certified sales in the United States.About Bring My Song To Life: Bring My Song To Life is a music-as-a-gift company that enables anyone to make a song for a special occasion or as a gift. Offering one of the most unique gift ideas currently available, Bring My Song To Life can write a song about a person’s personal story, which can then be shared as a gift or kept as a fond memory of an important milestone.

