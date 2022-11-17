Mark Darras Joins Enegra Advisory Board

Mark Darra, Adviser to Enegra Enegra Logo

Mark brings a wealth of experience ... as a lawyer at Ashurst Lawyers ... as a professional director/chair for some of Australia’s largest companies and government agencies.” — Matthew Averay, Enegra CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enegra Group Ltd (LL15959, “Enegra”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Darras to its advisory board, based in Australia.

The Enegra Group Chairman, David Vincent is pleased to announce Mark Darras has joined the business as an Adviser to the Board.

Mark is a well credentialed Board Director and is a former corporate lawyer and corporate adviser. Mark has served on the Boards of Australia Post, John Holland Engineering, The Telecommunications Management Authority, the South Australian Forestry Corporation, Amanie Advisors, as well as the NSW Govt Advisory Board for Strategic Release. Mark is also a former Member of the Australian Takeovers Panel.

Enegra’s Managing Director, Matthew Averay, is enthusiastic about the appointment, “Enegra is delighted to welcome Mark Darras as an Advisor to the Enegra Board. Mark brings a wealth of experience in the corporate world working as a lawyer at Ashurst Lawyers specializing in corporate transactions and as a professional director/chair for some of Australia’s largest companies and government agencies. Mark has been a mentor to me over many years and has provided sound advice and counsel on many occasions.”

Mark Darras has said, “I look forward to working with Chairman David Vincent and the Board, as well as with CEO Matt Averay and his team. The Enegra Group is on the verge of exciting success, and l look forward to advising Enegra on how to best meet the upcoming challenges and opportunities going forward”

About Enegra Group

Enegra Group Ltd (LL15959) is a company incorporated in the Labuan International Business and Financial Centre, Malaysia, which is an independent offshore financial jurisdiction regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia.

Enegra enables commodity miners in emerging markets to compete globally, via world-class trading expertise, risk management, logistics, and governance.

The success of their model makes Enegra one of the largest owners of physical commodity offtakes in the world. This offtake provides Enegra with audited net assets of over USD 33 billion.

About EGX

Enegra has tokenised 100% of the equity in Enegra Group Ltd, with equity represented by the ERC-3643 compliant EGX security token issued on the Polygon blockchain (ISIN: MYA159590209). Enegra Group Ltd shares are held by a licensed Trust Company as Nominee on behalf of EGX token-holders, and all rights and distributions are passed on to the token-holders, including distributions and voting.

Further information about Enegra and EGX can be found on Enegra’s website at www.enegragroup.com. Enquiries should be directed to support@enegragroup.com.

