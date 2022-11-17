2022 Miami Book Fair presents A Day In The Barn by Danielle Chumley

Adorable and Charming Book About A Day in the Barn Gets Featured in the Miami Book Fair

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danielle is once again at it, enthralling her readers with the second installment of her Show Kid series. A Day in the Barn tells the tale of two sisters fascinated by the animals in their barn as they take care of them. In partnership with Authors Press, Danielle’s book will grace the shelves of the Miami Book Fair, which will take place from November 13 to 20 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.

What does it feel like to raise show animals? Illustrated in charming and colorful artwork, the book helps young readers learn about the efforts required to care for animals and prepare them to enter the show ring. This book is ideal for young readers interested in learning about showing livestock and working hard to achieve goals they have set for themselves. Dream big and work hard. This is where every kid puts in the work to prepare for the show ring. Come along with the family on the work journey, where you will experience the ups and downs of a day in the life of a show kid.

Danielle Chumley is a God-loving wife and mother. She is also the author of the children's book Today I Get My Show Goat.

Books can be purchased online through Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and other booksellers.

A Day in the Barn (Show Kid Series Book 2)

Written by Danielle Chumley

