2022 Miami Book Fair presents Wand by Chuck Champlin

The Miami Book Fair will feature a novel about a pen as a metaphorical wand that illuminates the future

The text uses the wand to represent unfathomable power and transformation brought about by communication.” — US Review of Books

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast forward to the present, and few can retroactively peek back to the '80s and conjure such a technologically advanced world as today—one that is more likely associated with mobile phones than VCRs. In this hyper-connected time, it may seem difficult for us to imagine a world without touch screens and social media. But in the 1980s, when cell phones were primarily used to receive calls rather than make them, how would things have been different had we had access to them? Author Chuck Champlin channels this line of thinking in his book, Wand. In partnership with Authors Press, Chuck Champlin’s novel will be featured on the shelves of the Miami Book Fair, which will take place from November 13 to 20 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.

Although Champlin's work was submitted to the Ted Turner Tomorrow Award Competition in 1989, its concepts and fragments are still relevant today. As the US Review of Books puts it, "The magic of the wand lies in having a vision: a vision, or a multitude of them, is what it took to transport the globe from what can now be deemed the technologically prehistoric era to its golden age. Yet continued vision will build off this progress and take people in future generations to unexplored and fertile lands of mind and space."

Chuck Champlin has been a writer and journalist; a corporate communications executive for The Walt Disney Company; a bicycle inventor; a rock drummer, singer, and songwriter; and a leader in Toastmasters clubs (public speaking) and Optimist Clubs (bringing out the best in kids). He is married and has four grown children.

Books can be purchased online through Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and other booksellers.

Wand written by Chuck Champlin

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller that caters to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors and readers. We offer the most effective publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. Our team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is dedicated to meeting industry standards for their clients' work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

2022 Miami Book Fair | Featured Book: Wand by Chuck Champlin