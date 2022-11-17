2022 Miami Book Fair presents Think Like a Molecule by Chuck Champlin!

Miami Book Fair to Feature Former Disney Executive’s Book on Molecules as Inspiration for Pushing the Boundaries of Thought

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The universe is our mirror and a reflection of the most intimate parts of ourselves: our love, our hate, and our need for connection and understanding. Through rigorous inquiry into the creative process, we explore the world around us in a new way. Chuck Champlin explores similar sentiments in his book, Think Like a Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought. In collaboration with Authors Press, the book will be featured in the Miami Book Fair, which will take place from November 13 to 20 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.

A lot of self-exploration is required to fully appreciate the science behind molecules and how they behave, as well as how these fundamental units might open up new vistas for our universe. Readers will be left with a profound impact despite the author's quick and thorough writing style. Chuck’s ideas provide a great contrast between the accidental way in which billions of molecules came together to create humans with the way in which our created minds were able to create brand-new, interesting things to fill our universe.

Chuck Champlin has been a writer and journalist; a corporate communications executive for The Walt Disney Company; a bicycle inventor; a rock drummer, singer, and songwriter; and a leader in Toastmasters clubs (public speaking) and Optimist Clubs (bringing out the best in kids). He is married and has four grown children. In his work with numerous volunteer organizations, Champlin supports the belief that every human being has creative contributions to contribute that will advance world peace and understanding.

Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought

Written by: Chuck Champlin

