AT&T to Keynote at Immerse Global Summit in Miami Beach, Florida 2022

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The VR/AR Association (VRARA) announced today that AT&T will deliver the keynote as the Presenting Sponsor at Immerse Global Summit taking place in Miami Beach, Florida December 5-7, 2022.Immersive technologies are proving to be an increasingly important part of nearly every company's digital strategy, from training the workforce in virtual reality to augmented reality entertainment, gaming, and advertising. As a result, next-gen connected devices and the bandwidth they require are putting more demands on mobile networks than ever before."The merging of our physical and digital worlds through immersive experiences is only possible with connectivity solutions like AT&T 5G and Fiber. As the immersive technology ecosystem evolves, AT&T will lead the way, transforming how the world works, lives, and plays, connecting businesses and our customers to greater possibilities." —Andrew Bennett, AVP, Mass Market 5G Products at AT&T and keynote speaker.Immerse Global Summit is expected to draw 1000+ attendees (both in-person and online/virtual) to the Fontainebleau Hotel, the venue for the conference which will feature over 200 thought-leaders in the XR, metaverse, blockchain, and connectivity ecosystem, including those from AT&T, Meta, Lenovo, Qualcomm, Magic Leap, Sony, Unity Technologies, Amazon, Boeing, General Motors, University of Miami, Agora, and emerging companies: Rooom, Immersal, Emteq Labs, Aequilibrium, AMPD, Leia Inc., Departure Lounge and many more.Miami is one of the high-growth technology cities in the US. Demand for technology jobs is rising, and Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties were among the top markets for the growth of tech job postings during the first six months of 2022, according to the Dice Tech Job Report , an analysis that looks at hiring trends by location, employers, role and skills."We are thrilled to welcome AT&T to the keynote stage at Immerse Global Summit in Miami. The importance of high-speed and reliable data transfer connectivity has never been more important than what we’re seeing in the new digital ecosystem of industries in the metaverse, blockchain, web3, virtual and augmented reality, digital fashion, digital humans, enterprise, and more." —Nathan Pettyjohn, Founder & President of the VR/AR Association, host of the Immerse Global Summit."Business leaders across every vertical should attend this event and learn how immersive technologies are transforming their businesses. Many of the world’s most respected companies and thought leaders will be at Immerse Global Summit, in a setting curated to deliver inspiration, and allow attendees to network with game-changing business connections." —Kris Kolo, Global Executive Director of the VR/AR Association, who hosts Immerse Global Summit.The Immerse Global Summit will feature dynamic keynotes, industry tracks, demos, exhibits, networking, and amazing VIP events. It will showcase the best that the industry has to offer.Learn more about The VR/AR Association here About The VR/AR Association:Owned and produced by The VR/AR Association (VRARA), Immerse Global Summit is one of the most innovative technology conference series in the world and has hosted over 70,000 attendees over the past two years at its virtual events and in-person conferences in Europe and North America, with a commitment to facilitating innovation and creativity through a cross-pollination of enterprise and consumer technology showcases combined with business growth strategy. The conferences bring together a mix of the most talented business leaders, developers, creative designers, and product managers from around the world.The VR/AR Association is an international organization designed to foster collaboration between innovative companies and people in the VR, AR, metaverse, and blockchain ecosystem that accelerates growth, fosters research and education, helps develop industry standards, connects member organizations, and promotes the services of member companies.Contact Information:Nathan PettyjohnPresident, Immerse Global Summit and VR/AR Association (VRARA)nathan@thevrara.comKris KoloGlobal Executive Director, VR/AR Association (VRARA)kris@thevrara.com

