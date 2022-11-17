Miami to Welcome the XR Tech Leaders at Immerse Global Summit this December

Immerse Global Summit - Keynote by Jason McGuigan Head of Virtual Reality Lenovo Immerse Global Summit - Keynote by Pedro Filipe Pereira Gouveia Breast Surgeon - Champalimaud Foundation Immerse Global Summit - Lunch Networking

Immerse Global Summit will take place in Miami on December 5-7, 2022, and feature speakers & sponsors from Meta, AT&T, Magic Leap, Amazon, Lenovo, and more.

Many of the world’s most respected companies and thought leaders will be at Immerse Global Summit, in a setting curated to deliver inspiration and allow attendees to network with business connections.” — Kris Kolo, Global Executive Director of the VR/AR Association

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The VR/AR Association (VRARA) announced Immerse Global Summit , taking place at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 5-7, 2022, and featuring keynote speakers and sponsors from Meta, AT&T, Magic Leap, Amazon, Lenovo, Unity, Sony and will include speakers from companies like Walmart and General Motors.The VR/AR Association is proud to bring Immerse Global Summit to Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Immerse Global Summit is expected to draw over 1,000 attendees for the conference which will feature over 200 thought-leaders in the XR, metaverse, blockchain, and connectivity ecosystem, including those from AT&T, Meta, Lenovo, Qualcomm, Magic Leap, Sony, Unity Technologies, Amazon, Walmart, General Motors, University of Miami, Agora, and emerging companies Rooom, Immersal, Emteq Labs, Aequilibrium, AMPD, Leia Inc., Departure Lounge and many more.Immersive technologies are proving to be an ever-important part of nearly every company’s digital strategy, from training the workforce in virtual reality to augmented reality entertainment, gaming, and advertising, and putting more demands on mobile networks and the importance of connected devices.The Immerse Global Summit will feature dynamic keynotes, industry tracks, demos, exhibits, networking, and amazing VIP events. It will showcase the best that the industry has to offer."IGS Madeira was a magical event in every way. The top visionaries, the smartest innovators, the most soulful creators — all generously showing up for 4 straight days in one of the most beautiful locations I've ever seen. Loads of appreciation for the organizers — they've created something truly special and I can't wait for their next event in Miami!" —Neil Redding, Founder & CEO, Redding Futures"We are thrilled to welcome AT&T to the keynote stage at Immerse Global Summit in Miami. The importance of high-speed and reliable data transfer connectivity has never been more important than what we’re seeing in the new digital ecosystem of industries in the metaverse, blockchain, web3, virtual and augmented reality, digital fashion, digital humans, enterprise, and more." —Nathan Pettyjohn, Founder & President of the VR/AR Association"Business leaders across every vertical should attend this event and learn how immersive technologies are transforming their business. Many of the world’s most respected companies and thought leaders will be at Immerse Global Summit, in a setting curated to deliver inspiration, and allow attendees to network with game-changing business connections." —Kris Kolo, Global Executive Director of the VR/AR AssociationLearn more about The VR/AR Association here. About The VR/AR Association:Owned and produced by The VR/AR Association (VRARA), Immerse Global Summit is one of the most innovative technology conference series in the world, and has hosted over 70,000 attendees over the past two years at its virtual events and in-person conferences in Europe and North America, with a commitment to facilitating innovation and creativity through a cross-pollination of enterprise and consumer technology showcases combined with business growth strategy. The conferences bring together a mix of the most talented business leaders, developers, creative designers, and product managers from around the world.The VR/AR Association is an international organization designed to foster collaboration between innovative companies and people in the VR, AR, metaverse and blockchain ecosystem that accelerates growth, fosters research and education, helps develop industry standards, connects member organizations and promotes the services of member companies.Contact Information:Nathan PettyjohnPresident, Immerse Global Summit and VR/AR Association (VRARA)nathan@thevrara.com

