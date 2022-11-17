The PPA Tour Signs Multi-Year Agreement With OGIO As Its Official Travel Gear Provider
Looking to carry your pickleball equipment in style? OGIO has you covered.
Today, the PPA Tour announced an exclusive agreement naming OGIO as its Official Travel Gear Partner. In addition to the Travel Gear designation, OGIO will be the Official Bag of the PPA Tour beginning with the 2023 season.
— Seth Neville, OGIO Head of Product & Creative Direction
“OGIO is the go-to sports carry brand, and with our reputation of producing the most durable and functional travel gear for athletes and professionals of all types, we couldn’t be more excited to join forces with the PPA Tour to serve their impressive roster of athletes and growing pickleball community,” said Seth Neville, OGIO Head of Product & Creative Direction. “We are proud to work hand-in-hand with a passionate organization like the PPA Tour to create our new collection, and we can’t wait for pickleball players around the world to get their hands on these bags.”
Building on its decades of leadership in travel gear, OGIO designs durable sport-specific products that fuse performance and lifestyle. OGIO’s investment in pickleball extends their commitment to supporting active and driven athletes who thrive on strong community bonds, enjoy trying new things, and love to travel. Developed with input from the top athletes in the world, OGIO’s new pickleball collection offers authentic, high-quality products for the most discerning athletes, as well as pickleballers of all skill levels.
“The PPA Tour is honored to host pro and amateur players from all over the world at our tournaments and strives to give our attendees a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Connor Pardoe, Commissioner and CEO of the PPA Tour. “Leaning into our client base’s love of travel plus competition by supplying them with OGIO’s premium products makes perfect sense and is something we’re very excited about.”
OGIO representatives will be on-site at two of the PPA Tour’s upcoming stops, the Takeya Showcase in Newport Beach and the Hyundai Masters in Palm Springs, to meet pickleball’s top athletes and connect with the amateur circuit. OGIO products can be found at www.OGIO.com, with local retail offerings coming in the near future. Engage with OGIO via Instagram!
About OGIO
OGIO is an unrivaled travel bag company that produces durable and protective solutions, while focusing on becoming the #1 sports carry brand in the world. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation & design, OGIO fuses performance, sports, and lifestyle into every one of its products. The company manufactures and sells golf bags, golf travel covers, luggage, backpacks, and other sports-specific carry solutions. OGIO is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Callaway Golf Company. For more information, please visit www.OGIO.com.
About PPA Tour
The Professional Pickleball Association is the professional tour for the sport of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding nearly $3 million in annual prize money offering equal play and pay. With more than 20 events in 2022 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Riviera Country Club in California, and the Darling Tennis Center and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the PPA Tour is the premier provider of professional and amateur events. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, UT, the PPA Tour provides an unparalleled experience for all, inviting players to compete and “play where the pros play,” as well as offering unrivaled venues, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP experiences, giveaways and games, pro player meet-and-greets, shopping, vendors, and more. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com. See Player Profiles and follow us on social Twitter Instagram YouTube Facebook LinkedIn
