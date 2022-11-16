Inspira Holding, present at the GNEX-ACOTUR Vacation Conference in Cancún
Leading Closed User Group travel supplier is taking advantage of the event to promote its new products, as well as strengthen ties with partners and associates
By joining this summit of vacation industry professionals, Inspira reinforces its position as a leading CUG travel loyalty provider operating on five continents.”CANCúN, MEXICO, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Closed User Group (CUG) travel supplier, Inspira Holding is attending the prestigious GNEX-ACOTUR Vacation Conference this week, which is taking place in Cancún from November 15 to 17. The company will use the occasion to present its new products and recent launches, as well as to hold meetings with associates, collaborators, and potential new partners to explore new business opportunities.
Attendees will get to know the Inspira platform, with discounted accommodation options around the world, including thousands of exclusive resorts and more than 1.2 million hotels and properties, as well as the recently launched cruise, flight, car rental, and vacation rental booking services.
The company will also focus on promoting its comprehensive and flexible platform applications and services, which are innovative and effective solutions for hotel and vacation club member loyalty.
By joining this summit of vacation industry professionals, attended by the company's CEO, Somit Talwar; Chief Operating Officer, Eivind Steffensen; VP of Supply, Sal Esposito; and VP of Sales & Marketing LATAM, David Fuentes, Inspira reinforces its position as a leading CUG travel loyalty provider operating in the five continents.
About Inspira Holding
Inspira Holding, known for its technology, value pricing, and customer service, is a travel loyalty provider trusted by large organizations and top suppliers worldwide. Leveraging the power of travel and hyper-competitive pricing, Inspira builds member, employee, and customer loyalty. To date, Inspira partners with membership organizations representing over 80,000,000 million consumers.
Its journey started back in 2012 in Southern California with a small group of developers and entrepreneurs that shared, above all else, a deeply rooted passion for travel. They set out to create various Closed User Group travel platforms that empowered employee benefits, resort loyalty, and wellness incentive programs for many institutions and large corporations worldwide that would ultimately allow people to access more affordable travel. The team grew and so did its presence. The company opened more offices throughout the USA and Latin America. In recent years, they have experienced exponential growth to the point of being present on all continents, providing travel and tech development services now also in Europe and Asia.
About GNEX-ACOTUR
This unmissable senior-level executive event brings local industry leaders together with international companies from the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, and beyond who want to do business in Mexico.
