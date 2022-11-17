Jeffrey Hollender and Sustainability Experts Tackle the Future of Business with Business Leaders and Investors
Ryan Gellert, Anand Giridharadas and Dr. Carmen Rojas join Jeffrey Hollender for keynote sessions at ASBN’s annual conference
Together, we can redefine the role of business to ensure that it provides the planet and its inhabitants with the justice, equity, protection and positive health outcomes we all deserve.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN), a movement builder organization committed to inform, connect, and mobilize the business and investor community toward a just and sustainable economy, announces that Ryan Gellert, CEO of Patagonia, Anand Giridharadas, author of The Persuaders, Winners Take All, The True American and India Calling, and Dr. Carmen Rojas, CEO of the Marguerite Casey Foundation will join Jeffrey Hollender, CEO and co-founder of ASBN for in-depth keynote sessions on the future of business at ASBN22: Building a Regenerative, Just and Prosperous Economy.
“The opportunity to hear from and engage with these brilliant thought leaders makes the ASBN conference a unique and compelling opportunity for all business leaders and investors concerned about the future of sustainability and corporate responsibility,” said Hollender. “Together, we can redefine the role of business to ensure that it provides the planet and its inhabitants with the justice, equity, protection and positive health outcomes we all deserve.”
Held November 30 – December 3 in San Diego, CA, the conference will focus on transforming the public and private sectors toward a sustainable and stakeholder-driven economy, and will feature keynote speakers, breakout sessions, workshops, one-on-one peer advising, and other networking opportunities that elevate key topics around climate, energy, environment, democracy, inclusive economies, and impact investing.
“I look forward to reconnecting with the community of the American Sustainable Business Network at the conference to discuss this intersection of democracy and the economy,” said Giridharadas, whose session will discuss the role of the business and investor communities in protecting democracy.
"There has never been a moment where we could disentangle race, gender, or other social identities from the economy,” said Rojas, whose session will focus on how to close the racial wealth gap through community wealth building. “I look forward to working with ASBN, sustainable business leaders, investors, and advocates to identify solutions to the most challenging issues impacting workers and businesses today."
During a joint session with Hollender and Gellert entitled, Earth is now our only shareholder: A conversation about the future of business with Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert and ASBN CEO and Seventh Generation co-founder Jeffrey Hollender, they will explore the responsibility of businesses to provide restorative and positive impacts on people, planet and society – for this generation and the next.
In addition to keynote speakers, ASBN is proud to provide a full roster of sustainability experts eager to share their experience and expertise to collectively build a regenerative, just and prosperous economy.
A full list of conference sessions and speakers can be found in the ASBN22 agenda. For more information on ASBN or to become a member, visit www.asbnetwork.org. To receive the latest on key social and environmental legislation impacting the economy, follow ASBN on Twitter at @theASBN.
About American Sustainable Business Network
American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) is a movement builder in partnership with the business and investor community. ASBN develops and advocates solutions for policymakers, business leaders, and investors that support an equitable, regenerative, and just economy that benefits all – people and planet. As a multi-issue, membership organization advocating on behalf of every business sector, size, and geography, ASBN and its association members collectively represent over 250,000 businesses across our networks. ASBN was founded through the merger of the American Sustainable Business Council and Social Venture Circle.
