American Sustainable Business Network Issues Methane Business Case Study as EPA Announces Updated Rule to Cut Methane
The announcement to enact meaningful regulations against methane pollution is a victory for ASBN and the business community. We asked for bold and immediate action, and the Administration listened.”WASHINGTON D.C., USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN), a movement builder organization committed to inform, connect, and mobilize the business and investor community toward a just and sustainable economy, applauds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its recent announcement to cut methane and other harmful pollutants from oil and gas operations across the U.S., and have issued a methane business case study to further highlight the economic benefits of addressing methane pollution.
— David Levine, president and co-founder at ASBN
In the Business Case for Methane Emissions Regulation, ASBN introduces critical action items and data to support a strong economy, address the growing climate crisis, and protect public health and well-being. Making the business case for methane to reduce the impacts of methane will mitigate climate risks, prevent continued harm to local communities and ecosystems, reduce pricing uncertainty and market volatility, and regulate the harmful impacts of methane to stimulate investment and innovation.
ASBN has long supported the EPA and will continue work with government agencies and policymakers to advance strong public policy that encourages a just transition to sustainable energy sources.
“The recent announcement to enact meaningful regulations against methane pollution is a victory for ASBN and the business community,” said David Levine, president and co-founder at ASBN. “We asked for bold and immediate action to cut methane, and the Biden-Harris Administration listened. Now, the EPA must move to finalize these safeguards in order to advance environmental justice, slow the rate of climate change, and protect the health and safety of communities across the country.”
By protecting businesses and communities from the negative impacts of methane, policies can also support a transition to a more regenerative and renewable energy system. ASBN member organizations, New Jersey Sustainable Business Council, Avocado Green Brands and Okeanos are examples of sustainable businesses across the country committed to identifying and implementing real solutions to address the social, environmental and economic impacts of methane emissions.
"Stronger methane regulations will concurrently lower climate risks and costs while creating tremendous economic opportunity" said Richard Lawton, executive director at the New Jersey Sustainable Business Council. "As one of the states that is most vulnerable to climate change, New Jersey has become a leader in adopting policies that are stimulating private investment and innovation aimed at creating a more just, clean energy economy. Regulating methane will create new markets and growth opportunities for methane reduction technologies, companies and related jobs; all serving to further accelerate the energy transition that will benefit everyone, including future generations."
The case study also cites extreme weather events, disrupted supply chains, changes in consumer spending, and other localized factors as economic impacts of climate change. Meaningful policies, like the EPA rule, will help mitigate those impacts and strengthen the overall national economy.
“Methane emissions are accelerating the climate crisis and making the planet more dangerous and unpredictable for everyone,” said Mark Abrials, chief marketing officer and co-founder at Avocado Green Brands. “In order to stabilize our supply chains and create a more resilient economy and healthier planet for all, it’s critical that we enact policies that reduce methane emissions. To this end, we’re piloting block-chain technologies to expand monitoring, reporting and verification; and expanding vertically within our natural and organic supply chain to provide consumers more sustainable options and lifestyles.”
This updated proposal is an opportunity for the Administration to make progress on its climate commitments, and lays the groundwork to hold the oil and gas industry accountable for their promises to reduce methane pollution and address the climate crisis.
“We strongly support the Administration's strategy on methane pollution and believe it supports creative innovation such as our technology,” said Dr. Russell Petrie, co-founder at Okeanos. “Made From Stone, which replaces oil-based and bio-based products with inorganic calcium carbonate, has distinct advantages over bioplastics when it comes to anaerobic digestion and methane production. As an inorganic material, calcium carbonate is a stable carbon sink, meaning when it breaks down, it doesn't create methane and can have positive effects on soil pH. With Made From Stone, Okeanos has established a new category of mineral-based products that can accomplish immediate, meaningful and measurable reductions of methane, plastic and CO2, compared to other materials.”
For ASBN and its network of more than 250,000 businesses, this announcement is an important step forward for people and planet —- and will spur new innovation, encourage energy conservation, and create business opportunities for new technologies. ASBN will continue to stand with the EPA and advocate for policies that support a resilient and sustainable economy.
For more information on ASBN or to become a member, visit www.asbnetwork.org. To receive the latest on key social and environmental legislation impacting the economy, follow ASBN on Twitter at @theASBN.
About American Sustainable Business Network
American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) is a movement builder in partnership with the business and investor community. ASBN develops and advocates solutions for policymakers, business leaders, and investors that support an equitable, regenerative, and just economy that benefits all – people and planet. As a multi-issue, membership organization advocating on behalf of every business sector, size, and geography, ASBN and its association members collectively represent over 250,000 businesses across our networks. ASBN was founded through the merger of the American Sustainable Business Council and Social Venture Circle.
Aleta Edwards
American Sustainable Business Network
aleta@asbnetwork.org