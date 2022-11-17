Chris Vella Named Principal Consultant at Kleinschmidt
Seasoned professional with more than 23 years of industry experience serving clients in Canada
Chris has done an outstanding job balancing the development of project work and client relationships with his responsibility to function as a Technical Advisor on many projects and as a mentor,”DARMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Chris Vella, P.E., has been named Principal Consultant.
Chris has been with Kleinschmidt for twenty-one years and has more than 23 years of engineering experience. His experience has centered around the hydropower industry and includes dam safety and penstock inspections. He has led hydro design projects, including new power stations, new concrete gravity dams, rehabilitation of hydroelectric sites, fish passage designs, and detailed structural connections.
“Chris has done an outstanding job balancing the development of project work and client relationships with his responsibility to function as a Technical Advisor on many projects and as a mentor to others,” says Jon Christensen, Chief Executive Officer at Kleinschmidt, “He has worked tirelessly to ensure quality remains paramount and to further build and develop our team of dam safety and hydro engineers in Canada.”
“It is wonderful to work with colleagues that share a passion for the hydroelectric industry, to work the challenges together, and see the product of our efforts come into being.”, says Chris Vella, Principal Consultant at Kleinschmidt “I want to look back on my career and be proud of the work, and proud of the people I can help along the way.”
Chris holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, and is certified and trained in FERC-approved independent consulting, SQRA facilitating, and semi-quantitative risk assessments. He is a licensed professional engineer in multiple Canadian providences and the United States.
About Kleinschmidt Canada:
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
