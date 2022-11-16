KAT-5 Studios Breaks Ground in Savannah, Highlights Design by GSB Architects & Interiors
Latina-owned architectural firm designs first purpose-built, state-of-the-art sound stage
Georgia's film and television continues to thrive through its continued innovation and investment”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSB Architects & Interiors Inc. (GSB Architects), the award-winning architectural and interior design firm headquartered in Atlanta, is proud to announce two major updates regarding the purpose-built Kat-5 Studios in Savannah: the project’s first phase has broken ground, and the energy-efficient production center and sound studios are already garnering competing offers from major global production companies.
The $40 million KAT-5 Studios was designed by the Latina-owned GSB Architects and is expected to complete phase one at the end of 2023. With 130,000 square feet of comprehensive production space, KAT-5 Studios will set a global precedent for both sustainability and profitability. Its goal is for others in the film industry will follow to protect the environment through technologies and ideas, such as its solar roof, water conservation measures and two-for-one tree initiative. Phase two is set to be built out three to five years after the completion of phase one.
“Georgia's film and television continues to thrive through its continued innovation and investment,” GSB Architects Co-Founder and Principal William Barker said. “The team at Kat-5 Studios and the city of Savannah will see the economic benefit of the project for decades to come, and we are incredibly grateful to be part of it.”
GSB Architects has worked with a variety of businesses, including entertainment studios, Fortune 500 companies, startups, government buildings, retail and more. The firm has extensive expertise and experience in programs assessment, budget and scheduling, logistical planning, project management, construction administration, development and design. Under GSB Architects Founder and CEO Maria Guerra-Stoll’s leadership, her team has completed more than 1,000 projects ranging from 600 square feet to more than 450,000 square feet. In addition to KAT-5 Studios, the firm has worked on Tyler Perry Studios (Atlanta), Grandave Studios at Banning (Banning, Calif.), Rome PAM Studios (Rome) and others.
For more information about GSB Architects, please visit www.GSBarchitects.com. For more information about KAT-5 Studios, please visit www.kat5studios.com.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here