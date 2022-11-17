Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,017 in the last 365 days.

Invoke Named Microsoft National Solution Provider

Expert Microsoft Technology Services

Invoke - Expert Microsoft Technology Services

Microsoft Solutions Partner, Modern Work - Invoke

Microsoft Solutions Partner, Modern Work - Invoke

Microsoft Solutions Partner, Security - Invoke

Microsoft Solutions Partner, Security - Invoke

Invoke named Microsoft National Solution Provider due to its expertise in supporting and accelerating customers’ digital journey with Microsoft Cloud solutions.

This is a powerful statement of market value differentiation for our customers and reflects Invoke’s effectiveness in helping customers progress their digital journey with Microsoft Cloud solutions.”
— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has been named a Microsoft National Solution Provider (NSP) due to its expertise in supporting and accelerating customers’ digital journey with Microsoft Cloud solutions.

As one of a select few partners to be designated a Microsoft NSP, Invoke has earned Microsoft’s most elite partner designation in the United States for consistently delivering on customers’ ambitions for modern work, security, cloud services, and application innovation.

“There are over 400,000 Microsoft partners worldwide and roughly a quarter of that number resides in the United States. Of those partners in the United States, only 0.002% are designated managed Microsoft National Solution Providers,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke. “This is a powerful statement of market value differentiation for our customers and reflects Invoke’s effectiveness in helping customers progress their digital journey with Microsoft Cloud solutions."

Digital transformation starts with a vision. As a National Solution Provider and one of the top .01% of all Microsoft U.S. partners with multiple Solution partner designations, 9 Gold Competencies, and 7 Specializations, Invoke prescribes and delivers technology journeys to empower customers to realize their vision, leveraging the global scale and velocity to market of the Microsoft Cloud.

About Invoke
Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm specializing in providing solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations, Gold competencies, and specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.

For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.

Lynda Le
Invoke, LLC
+1 713-909-0411
info@InvokeLLC.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Invoke Named Microsoft National Solution Provider

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology, Waste Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.