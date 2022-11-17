Invoke Named Microsoft National Solution Provider
Invoke named Microsoft National Solution Provider due to its expertise in supporting and accelerating customers’ digital journey with Microsoft Cloud solutions.
This is a powerful statement of market value differentiation for our customers and reflects Invoke’s effectiveness in helping customers progress their digital journey with Microsoft Cloud solutions.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has been named a Microsoft National Solution Provider (NSP) due to its expertise in supporting and accelerating customers’ digital journey with Microsoft Cloud solutions.
As one of a select few partners to be designated a Microsoft NSP, Invoke has earned Microsoft’s most elite partner designation in the United States for consistently delivering on customers’ ambitions for modern work, security, cloud services, and application innovation.
“There are over 400,000 Microsoft partners worldwide and roughly a quarter of that number resides in the United States. Of those partners in the United States, only 0.002% are designated managed Microsoft National Solution Providers,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke. “This is a powerful statement of market value differentiation for our customers and reflects Invoke’s effectiveness in helping customers progress their digital journey with Microsoft Cloud solutions."
Digital transformation starts with a vision. As a National Solution Provider and one of the top .01% of all Microsoft U.S. partners with multiple Solution partner designations, 9 Gold Competencies, and 7 Specializations, Invoke prescribes and delivers technology journeys to empower customers to realize their vision, leveraging the global scale and velocity to market of the Microsoft Cloud.
About Invoke
Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm specializing in providing solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations, Gold competencies, and specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.
